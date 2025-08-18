Hailsham Town news

THE PHEASANTS ARE REVOLTING is the title of the U3A talk on Tuesday, August 26 at the Civic Community Hall from 2 to 4pm.

This talk by Ian Dowding is of a life of long hours, hard graft and the highs and lows of 50 years in the restaurant business. Non-members welcome for £2 at the door.

WEALDEN DISTRICT COUNCIL have announced that it is now possible for members of the public to speak remotely at Planning Committee if they wish. This is the link to a short video introducing the changes https://youtu.be/VK9IjLXwFyY. Wealden District Council have created a new page on the council’s website to explain the process for members of the public which can be viewed at https://www.wealden.gov.uk/.../speaking-at-planning.../

Members of the public wishing to speak at Planning Committee will be directed to this page in the first instance. In summary: Members of the public need to register to speak in the normal way, the difference is that they now have the option to register to speak in person or online.

Hailsham Museum Heritage Centre open Fridays and Saturdays 10am to 12.30

Online speakers will be sent instructions, but the onus is on the speaker to ensure they have the technical ability to join the meeting remotely, Wealden District Council are unable to offer individual IT support. Democratic Services at Wealden District Council will manage online speakers during the meeting; they will have the ability to disable cameras and microphones until it is time for the speakers to address the committee. Online speakers will have the same rights and responsibilities as in-person speakers. These changes will make Planning Committee meetings more accessible to everyone.

A FUN DOG SHOW will be held on Saturday, August 30 from 9.30am for 10am judging at Bodle Street Village Hall, Bodle Street Green, Hailsham BN27 4UB. It is £2 per entry and classes are Best Puppy up to 12 months, Prettiest Bitch, Handsome Dog, Waggiest Tail, Best Trick, Best Veteran 8 years and above, Best Rescue, Dog Most Like Owner, Best Fancy Dress. There will be rosettes, 1st to 3rd in each class, Best in Show, Best Puppy, Best Veteran and Best Rescue. There will be refreshments available in aid of Cancer Research. The event is in aid of village hall funds.

CAR BOOT, MARKET & CAFÉ is this, and every Friday at the Cattle Market Site, Market Street, Hailsham from 6am to about 1pm. Free entry. Sellers £8 per car. Market cafe open breakfast, lunches and light snacks. Lots of stalls, plants, butchers, NatWest mobile bank (11am).

HAILSHAM SUMMER FUN DAY at the Hailsham Family Hub, Vega Close, Hailsham BN27 2JZ is on Thursday, August 28 from 10am to 12 noon. There will be a free lunch and some special guests, so plenty to look forward to. Email [email protected] if you are going along so that they know how many to cook for. It is free.

HOLIDAY HEDGEHOGS CRAFT WORKSHOP is at Gallery North, 70 High Street, Hailsham on Tuesday, August 26 from 1pm to 3.30pm. Learn all about ou hedgehog friends in this creative, fun and educational workshop which is free for ages 4 to 11. This is a free school holidays workshop for children. To book at place, email [email protected].

HAILSHAM LEISURE POOL PARTY is on Saturday, August 30 for party fun. Due to capacity tickets are limited but can be purchased only at freedom-leisure.co.uk.

A SUMMER CRAFT FAIR will be held in Hailsham Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane, BN27 2AX, by the Leisure Centre, in Aid of Civil Aviation Trust. This event will start at 11am to 3pm and is a one day shopping event of handcrafted gift items. Tea, coffee and snacks will be available amidst one of a kind treasures made by local talent. If you would like to book a table email [email protected] for £20 per table.

HAILSHAM FM FESTIVAL is on Saturday, August 30 at The White Hart, Horsebridge from 2 to 11pm. Children welcome until 7pm. Admission is by voluntary donation. Go along for a day of amazing live music, fun and games, whatever the weather. Enjoy Quantum Mist, Diamond Project, The Undercoverz, The EMC, Mel Hayes, Nelson King, Brodie Miller, Southern Revival, Kat Adam and Andy, Hot Parrots, Isaac Jengwa, Vegas Nerves, Jam Busters. Food vendor on site, games, tombola, children’s area, human jukebox. In aid of your truly local radio station, Hailsham 95.9FM.

HAILSHAM AND WEALDEN EQUESTRIAN Club Social Summer Party titled A Night Amongst the Divas at Chilley Farm, takes place on Saturday, August 30. Arrival from 6.30pm, BBQ Supper at 7pm and music from 7.30pm from Helen Ward-Jackson and Millie Cranston performing hits from Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, ABBA, Adele, Dusty Springfield, Madonna, Cher, Tina Turner, Etta James and many more, ending at 10pm.

There will be a raffle extravaganza. Dress to the Nines or just opt for smart casual attire. Tickets are £40 at https://www.myridinglife.com/eventdetails.aspx?id=503705, you can also book to stay the night and experience the great outdoors with camping or glamping. Book directly at chilleyfarm.com/camping.