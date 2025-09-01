Hailsham Town News

HEDGEHOGS4HAILSHAM are collecting tokens at Hailsham Tesco Stores.

If you are using staffed check outs you may need to ask for a token but if you use self-service you can take them from dishes that sit behind the screens. H4H are publishing a story book that will be given to schools and children's groups and really need lots of votes.

WEALDEN VOLUNTEERING will be coming to Hailsham Foodbank, Market Square, next to the Town Council offices on the first Wednesday of every month between 10am and 12 noon. Hailsham Volunteer Hub which is available there every Wednesday morning with opportunities for people to volunteer locally or request volunteers. If you are at a loose end, retired and want to give back or use your previous or other skills, a youngster looking for something to do or to fill your Duke of Edinburgh Award criteria or Scouts badge or contribute to organisations in need, then this is the place to find out more and match yourself to an organisation that needs you. If you are feeling isolated or lonely, this is also a great way to make new friends and connections. If you cannot make it at these times, you can call 01825 760019 or email [email protected] or visit the website at www.wealdenvolunteering.org.uk.

CATS PROTECTION CREAM TEA fundraiser will be held in the garden at the Shelter, 63 Marshfoot Lane Hailsham, BN27 2RB on Sunday 7 September, from 12 noon until 3pm. As well as a cream tea with scones and jam, there will be a hot and veggie dogs barbecue, and other refreshments alongside plenty of stalls, including plants, bric-a-brac, cakes, cat merchandise, tombola, books and puzzles and the grand raffle to be drawn at 2.30pm. You will also be able to see the lovely Cats in their care. Entrance is 50p or a donation of cat food. Sorry no Dogs allowed.

ST WILFRID’S CHURCH in South Road, last week, welcomed the sacred relics of St Andrew the Apostle (Patron Saint of Ropemakers), along with St Columba of Iona and St Margaret of Scotland, to St Wilfrid’s Church. This was part of a rare national tour and Hailsham is the only East Sussex stop thanks to our rope-making history. There were rope-making displays from the Hailsham Heritage Centre, including pieces from the recently closed Michelham Priory exhibition which will take up their future home at Knockhatch Adventure Park. A Reliquiem with the relics of the Saints was placed in the Church and there were children’s activities and a tug-o-war in the afternoon.

CAR BOOT, MARKET & CAFÉ is this, and every Friday at the Cattle Market Site, Market Street, Hailsham from 6am to about 1pm. Free entry. Sellers £8 per car. Market cafe open breakfast, lunches and light snacks. Lots of stalls, plants, butchers, NatWest mobile bank (11am). All the other local Car Boot Fairs are coming to a seasonal end soon. Hailsham car boot and market is open all year round except Christmas week.

HAILSHAM FESTIVAL starts this Saturday and runs until Sunday 21 September with the final event being the Nostalgia Fair at the Cattle Market site and workshops at Gallery North. During this first week you can enjoy the Opening Celebration from 10am to 1.30pm in Vicarage Field and a Carpenters event in the evening at The Pavilion. On Sunday there is an Acoustic music night at the Kings Head, Cacklebury and a performance of Tea with Joyce Grenfell in the Pavilion. On Monday, the Festival debate in the Charles Hunt Centre starts at 3pm, no need to book. The subject: Assisted Dying – is this a step too far? On Tuesday, the very popular Tony Harris will be providing an evening with Sir Winston Churchill, “I Shall be Sober in the Morning,” also at Hailsham Pavilion. Wednesday provides a Pottery Workshop at Belle’s. Ian Dowding brings tales of working in the restaurant industry to The Laurel on Thursday and will entertain you with story of his invention, known around the world, created whilst head chef at The Hungry Monk at Jevington, of the ever popular Banoffi Pie. On Friday children can enjoy a pottery workshop at Belles and in the afternoon there is an organ recital with Brian Cotteril at Hailsham Parish Church followed in the evening by Volya Voices, a Ukrainian Choir and Dancers at Hailsham Pavilion. Plenty for everybody. You can pick up a programme around town with more details or visit the festival website to find out more about the events and to book at www.hailshamfestival.co.uk. Enquiries to 07460 263553.

HAILSHAM BONFIRE SEASON starts in September. The programmes for the Hailsham event on Saturday 18 October, are already on sale in the town. The sale of these programmes goes towards local good causes and fundraising for putting on the event. From torchlit parades to epic fireworks, towns across Sussex are lighting up with tradition, fire, and community spirit. In addition to their own event the Bonfires the Hailsham Bonfire Society are attending are at Mayfield on 20 September, Burgess Hill on 27 and Eastbourne on 4 October.

CHRISTMAS YARN BOMBING in Hailsham will add a festive flair to the town later this year. Knitters and crocheters are needed to help decorate the 14 floral planter poles in the town centre with Christmas-themed yarn creations. There are 8 poles in the High Street, 2 poles in George Street, 2 poles in Market Square and 2 poles in Vicarage Field to decorate. If you would like to be a part of the creative addition to the town you can submit you handmade festive decorations, knitted or crocheted, with a Christmas theme by Monday 24 November ready for display in time for the Christmas lights switch-on event on Friday 28 November. If you would like to take part, contact Mary on 07723 444209 or email [email protected].

HAILSHAM VIEWPOINT FOR RESIDENTS is a Hailsham Town Council new community engagement programme of residents’ surgeries designed to strengthen the connection between local councillors and the public. These informal sessions will offer a dedicated space for residents to voice their concerns, ask questions and discuss local matters directly with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. The next surgery will take place on Thursday 25 September at the Town Council Offices in Market Street, running from 3pm to 6.30pm. Sessions will continue on a six-weekly basis, operating on a drop-in format, so no appointment is necessary.

NATIONAL ALLOTMENT WEEK is being celebrated by Hailsham Town Council who are proud to join communities across the country in an annual event that shines a spotlight on the many benefits of allotment gardening for individuals, families and the environment. Allotments offer far more than just a place to grow fruit, vegetables and flowers. They promote healthy eating, regular outdoor exercise and sustainable living practices, while also providing opportunities to connect with nature and build friendships with fellow gardeners. Allotment holders often speak of the mental health benefits, from reduced stress to a sense of accomplishment and well-being. At present, Hailsham Town Council manages 97 allotment plots across three sites: 13 plots at Station Road, 57 at Battle Road and 27 plots at Harold Avenue. Standard plot sizes are either 3 rods or 5 rods in size (one rod is just over 5 metres). Annual rental costs are £23.10 for a 3-rod plot and £39.60 for a 5-rod plot. The Town Council regularly maintains all allotment sites to ensure they remain safe and welcoming for tenants. Recent works include replacement fencing and new gates at the Battle Road site, and Harold Avenue allotments are set to receive new gates soon. Due to the popularity of allotment gardening in Hailsham and indeed many towns across the country, there is currently a waiting list for new tenants, which operates strictly on a first-come, first-served basis. Those joining the list should be aware there may be some time before a plot becomes available but will be contacted as soon as one is ready. For more information on Hailsham Town Council’s allotments, or to join the waiting list, please contact the Town Council Offices on 01323 841702 or email [email protected].