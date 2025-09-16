Hailsham Town News

Community Matters

THROUGH THE EYES OF WILDLIFE: capturing connection and character, was the subject of a talk to Hailsham Photographic Society by Corinne Pardey.

In a change to the published programme of speakers Corinne's presentation on wildlife photography was an absolute delight. Her unbridled enthusiasm and passion shone throughout as did knowledge of her subject. Illustrated with many wonderful images she regaled members with the stories behind them adding additional information about the behaviours and characteristics of her various subjects. With a degree in conservation and a background of having worked for the RSPB it was evident that she was both well placed and comfortably in her element when out taking photographs of wild creatures.

Corinne's view of the importance of wildlife photography in helping re connect people with nature and the natural environment, and the reliance that we all have on the natural world for both our physical and mental wellbeing was a message that came across strongly. As an individual it seemed she was never happier than when out in the natural world, eye level in the mud with her chosen subject. No discomfort, not even 4.30am starts, seemed too great in her endeavours to secure her photographic goals. This was ably illustrated by images of a number of key UK wildlife sites and their inhabitants, conveying connection and character with the animals and birds the subject of her photography.

Emphasising the importance of developing key skills to enable one to be in a position to anticipate rather than merely react to a situation was a key part of her success. Now running a number of popular photography workshops based at the UK Owl and Raptor Centre, Corinne concluded with her five top tips for successful wildlife photography - ensuring that the welfare of the wildlife comes first, developing knowledge of your subject, development of fieldcraft and field skills, to generally aim to shoot at eye level and thinking about composition. Information at www.CorinnePardeyPhotography.com.

THE NOSTALGIA FAIR marks the final weekend of the 2025 Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture. The big family event brings a variety of stalls and entertainment to the Cattle Market site, Market Street, Hailsham BN27 2AG between 11am and 4pm. This fun-filled family day out will be offering small gauge train rides, Hailsham FM, Marco the Magician, vintage vehicles, ice cream, lots of stalls and local charities, a fairground, licensed bar, Duo Millers walk-about act, live music and much more and something for everyone. Visit the website at hailshamfestival.co.uk for an up to date programme or enquiries at 07460 263553.

HAILSHAM WRITING GROUP had a great time at the Festival Book and Author Fair at the Charles Hunt Centre last weekend. Networking with other writing groups, authors, signing up new members and launching their Children’s Christmas Story, Circus Poems and members’ only Mystery short story competitions, there was a great buzz to the event and the organisers are to be congratulated on its success. Several of its members had entered the Festival Creative Writing competition and at the time of going to Press, were looking forward to the award ceremony at Callenders Restaurant. The Hailsham Writing Group meets on the third Thursday of each month at the Gospel Mission, 15 Station Road, Hailsham. Currently this is in an upstairs room and is not suitable for those with mobility needs but it is hoped to move back into its downstairs meeting room following redecoration in October. Enquiries about the group or entering its competitions can be made to [email protected] or 07887 910150.

HAILSHAM FM LISTENERS should be aware that on Monday 22 September the popular local radio station will be carrying out essential maintenance on its transmitter. This means its 95.9 FM frequency will be off the air for a couple of hours at some point during the day. You can still listen though via the website at www.hailshamfm.com or ask your smart speaker to “Play 95.9 Hailsham FM.”

KSS AIR AMBULANCE benefitted from a visit from Hailsham Lions President, Kathy Butler along with other dignitaries to the Air Ambulance station. She said "The day was open to everyone who worked at the Bluebell Walk this year, when the Lions raised money to enable the KSS Air Ambulance to purchase emergency response bags. You will see the Lions' logo appears at the top of each kit purchased."

"On average, KSS make nine emergency call outs each day. The cost of each flight is approximately £4,100. This week is KSS Ambulance Week and they are offering to teach people CPR and how to use a defibrillator."

HAILSHAM VIEWPOINT FOR RESIDENTS is a Hailsham Town Council new community engagement programme of residents’ surgeries designed to strengthen the connection between local councillors and the public. These informal sessions will offer a dedicated space for residents to voice their concerns, ask questions and discuss local matters directly with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. The next surgery will take place on Thursday 25 September at the Town Council Offices in Market Street, running from 3pm to 6.30pm. Sessions will continue on a six-weekly basis, operating on a drop-in format, so no appointment is necessary.

CAR BOOT, MARKET & CAFÉ is this, and every Friday at the Cattle Market Site, Market Street, Hailsham from 6am to about 1pm. Free entry. Sellers £8 per car. Market cafe open breakfast, lunches and light snacks. Lots of stalls, plants, butchers, NatWest mobile bank (11am). All the other local Car Boot Fairs are coming to a seasonal end soon. Hailsham car boot and market is open all year round except Christmas week.

HAILSHAM THEATRES PRESENTS The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society Murder Mystery this Thursday 18 September nightly at 7.30, through to Saturday 20 with 2.30 matinee too. Every drama group has experienced the horrors of what can go wrong on opening night, and the ladies of the F.A.H.E.T.G. Dramatic Society are no different, with the possible exception that almost everything that could happen does. The scenery collapses, cues are missed, lines forgotten, the sound effects take on a strange note at times, as the ladies present their ambitious evening’s entertainment with the cunning whodunit, Murder At Checkmate Manor. But Mrs. Reece, doyenne of the group, rises above the slings and arrows of outrageous dramatics to save the situation and provide the final inventive twist. September 18th - 20th - Doors open 30mins prior to the performance, licence bar and interval refreshments available. Book tickets online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/hailsham-theatres are £11.83 including 83p booking fee. Programmes are £1.

BINGO NIGHT AT THE PAVILION in George Street, Hailsham hosted by Hailsham Old Pavilion Society is on Wednesday 24 September. Doors open at 7pm for eyes down at 7.30. Six cards for £10 only available on the door.