Hailsham Town News

HAILSHAM FARMERS MARKET is this Saturday 11 October at the Cattle Market site, Market Street, Hailsham from 9am to 12.30pm.

There will be the regular traders selling meat, honey, eggs, lovely treats and a wide selection of bread form the local award-winning artisan company, Poppy seed, not to forget handmade cards from Gill. In this harvest season there will be a harvest feel to the goods at the market. Visit early and bag some beautiful local produce direct from the farmers, growers, and producers themselves. This market will run whatever the weather, so please support your local farmers, producers and craftspeople at Hailsham Farmers’ Market. As always, there is plenty of free parking on site. Pick your goods from the range of stalls and pack your shopping straight into your car at Market Street, Hailsham BN27 2AG. The Market Café will be open for breakfasts, snacks and light lunches.

FREE ELECTRIC BLANKET TESTING in October and November 2025 is being carried out by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service who are encouraging residents to put dates in their diaries for Wednesday 12 November at Deanland Wood Park, Golden Cross BN27 3RN from 10am to 12 noon and Lion House Park, Mill Road, Hailsham, BN27 2SQ from 2 to 4pm. Last year over 30% of the blankets tested failed the safety checks, which could have resulted in serious incidents or even house fires. The ESFRS will be operating testing centres in fire stations and halls across East Sussex, Brighton and Hove and you can find out about other test centres at www.esfrs.org. It is a free service, and ESFRS would advise everyone to bring their electric blanket and heat pads, with the controls, for a safety check. The project is being supported by partners giving advice on safety and security issues, along with healthy lifestyle information.

CAR BOOT, MARKET & CAFÉ is this, and every Friday at the Cattle Market Site, Market Street, Hailsham from 6am to about 1pm. Free entry. Sellers £8 per car. Market cafe open breakfast, lunches and light snacks. Lots of stalls, plants, butchers, NatWest mobile bank (11am). All the other local Car Boot Fairs are coming to a seasonal end soon. Hailsham car boot and market is open all year round except Christmas week.

Local Honey from Ben Pratt at Hailsham Farmers Market this Saturday

HAILSHAM TOWN COUNCIL newsletter Our Hailsham will only be available online from now on. It will still provide people with information on the Council’s activities, service updates, upcoming community projects and town events. It will be available on the Town Council website or by email subscription. If you do still want a printed copy you can contact the Town Council Offices. There will be a small charge to cover printing and distribution costs. The publication will return to seasonal editions. To subscribe to receive future editions of Our Hailsham by email, contact [email protected] and put ‘Subscribe to Newsletter’ in the subject field.

DIABETES AWARENESS DROP-IN is on Saturday 11 October for those that would like more information about symptoms, prevention and treatment of Diabetes. This will be hosted by Hailsham Lions at The Charles Hunt Centre, Hailsham, BN27 1BG between 10am and 1pm. The Sessions are totally free and no appointment is necessary. Tea and coffee available. Further information on 0345 833 9828.

A DEDICATED PET CEMETARY is planned for Hailsham Cemetery for next year on the unused section of land near the main entrance for 1 to 200 plots. This will be a fenced area and an attractive and well-maintained resting place for small domestic pets such as cats and dogs. For a set fee you can have a dedicated burial plot for pet ashes, plot preparation and interment by cemetery staff, a vase for flowers and a commemorative certificate. Anyone who wishes to add a plaque may do so at their own expense of a permitted size. It will be landscaped and include two trees, benches and gravel finish.

A FILM POSTER AUCTION is taking place on Saturday 25 October at the Hailsham Pavilion, George Street. Have fun bidding for your favourite film posters. They make ideal presents for anybody (and you) who has a favourite film. Catalogues will be available nearer the time, via Hailsham Pavilion website and from the Pavilion Box Office.

HAILSHAM HERITAGE CENTRE is open until 1 November every Friday and Saturday from 10am to 12.30pm. It is free to visit and is just behind the Town Council Offices and the Kemer Kebab shop. Come and chat to its knowledgeable volunteers about the history of Hailsham Town.

NOTHING IS REAL Beatles tribute band is back again for a free concert on Saturday 22 November at the Charles Hunt Centre at 7.30pm. After the success of their 1964 Album show last year they will be celebrating another 60th anniversary by performing the two 1965 albums, Help! and Rubber Soul plus other 1965 tracks. There will be tea and coffee. The event is free but donations can be made to the Charles Hunt Centre and Hailsham Historical Society on the night. No need to book.

THE ART IS ART 25 EXHIBITION is at The Reid Hall, Boreham Street, BN27 4SD on Sunday 19 October from 10am to 4pm. You will find a stunning array of affordable original art and craft by local artists and makers. Entry is free. There is a large car park. It is also wheelchair friendly. There will be craft stalls and home made cakes and refreshments. Any profits made from the event will be donated to the Polegate based charity, Children with Cancer Fund.

THE COMMUNITY GROUPS FORUM is a networking group for representatives of local clubs, groups and other organisations. The group meets monthly in the Fleur D’Lys Town Council meeting room. Last time they were talking about the next What can I Join in Hailsham? annual New Years Resolution event which will be held on Saturday 31 January in the Charles Hunt Centre from 10am to 2pm. Unfortunately, due to administrative changes it is no longer possible to hold this event in the Parish Church but it is hoped it will be just as successful in its move to a few yards away to its new venue. Thanks to Hailsham Parish Church for Allowing use of its venue through the last 5 or so years. This event is to showcase all the clubs, groups and other organisations people can join in the town to get involved and meet new friends, take up new interests and explore what they can get involved in the town. For the groups, it is an opportunity to recruit new members and show what they have to offer. There will be other groups that need volunteers on a regular or occasional basis. If you would like more information message the What can I Join in Hailsham? Facebook page or call 07887 910150.

HAILSHAM BONFIRE CELEBRATIONS will be taking place in the town on Saturday 18 October evening. Programmes are available to buy throughout the Town and will show the timings of the processions, the routes and the start of the firework display.. There will be loud bangs throughout and some rolling road closures in place.

REMEMBRANCE DAY COMMEMORATIONS in Hailsham when we will honour the memory of members of the Armed Forces who lost their lives in service, along with civilian casualties from Britain and the Commonwealth will take place on Sunday 9 November at 9.30am at Hailsham Parish Church. The parade will then assemble in the car park adjacent to the Charles Hunt Centre in Vicarage Field, beginning at 10.35am and will proceed to the Hailsham War Memorial where the wreath-laying ceremony, Last Post and two minutes of silence will take place at 11am. Members of the public are warmly invited to attend and pay their respects. Hailsham Parish Church will then be open for hot refreshments. Hailsham High Street and Vicarage Lane will be closed to traffic from 9.30am until 12 noon. Community organisations that wish to lay a wreath at the War Memorial should contact the Royal British Legion Hailsham & District Branch as soon as possible by emailing [email protected].