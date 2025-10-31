Hastings Platinum Champion's parrot Rikki, who featured on TV, passes away

Peanut and Rikki

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean who was involved in a £350,000 inheritance dispute which made the national media involving his late mother's estate including a green Amazonian Parrot called Peanut and a sunrise Jenday called Rikki. Sadly it was confirmed that Rikki passed away on Thursday evening.

Peanut and Rikki were featured on the channel 5 television documentary Inheritance Wars Who Gets The Money? And formed part of a high court dispute which was later heard at The Court of Appeal following an Inheritance dispute between local business and community leader Lord Brett McLean and his three step siblings.

Brett won the court case and was able to keep the full estate but more importantly his mother's f companions Peanut and Rikki.

Lord Brett looked after the birds until Peanut sadly passed away in September 2024 and Rikki who sadly passed away last night.

Rikki the sunrise Jenday from the parakeet family

A Facebook post on Lord Brett's account said " It is with deep sadness that I have to say farewell to my feathered friend Rikki who has been my companion since my mother sadly passed away, Rikki is now reunited with the love of her life Peanut."