Henry Adams New Homes joins forces with Persimmon Homes for Selsey Beach Clean

The Henry Adams New Homes team, together with the Persimmon Homes sales team from Manor Gardens, took part in a successful beach clean at Selsey Beach. The initiative aimed to support the local community and protect the coastline after the busy summer season of visitors.

The group saw this event as an opportunity to give back to the community and help preserve the natural beauty of the area. The clean-up event took place in the afternoon when the team were pleased to see the condition of the beach as they arrived.

“We decided to take action after seeing the influx of visitors over the summer,” explained Karen Wiltshire Colban of Henry Adams New Homes. “It was heartening to see that the beach was in good condition after another busy season but we still managed to collect four bags of rubbish. While we weren’t too surprised by how clean the beach already was, it all helped to keep the beach pristine and better for nature - and we still uncovered some unusual finds."

Among the collected debris were items such as fishing hooks, lengths of fisherman rope, and various pieces of plastic. The team even stumbled upon some quirky discoveries like old fishing equipment and discarded packaging, highlighting the ongoing importance of keeping the coastline free from litter.

Maria Bull, Sales Advisor at Persimmon South Coast, said, “I was pleased to take part in the recent beach clean at Selsey alongside the rest of the team. Looking back at all the litter we collected was very rewarding and shows how teamwork can create such a positive impact on our local environment.”

Andy Barron, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes South Coast, added, “I’d like to pay tribute to Maria for representing Persimmon Homes South Coast at the beach clean and for her hard work and dedication to keeping the beautiful Selsey beachfront clean and tidy. I’m delighted we were able to support this important community initiative.”

This beach clean is just the beginning for Henry Adams New Homes and Persimmon Homes. Both teams are already planning to return for another clean-up next year, solidifying their commitment to the environment and supporting the communities they work within.

“We’re proud of our local ties and hope to continue doing our part for the environment. It’s not only about helping the local wildlife but also about keeping our beaches enjoyable for everyone,” added Karen. “We’re lucky enough to live and work in this beautiful stretch of Sussex, so it’s good to play our small part in keeping it in such good condition.”

For more information about the 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes at Manor Gardens in Selsey or to book your appointment to view the show homes, call Henry Adams on 01243 521833 or visit their website for details of the latest availability and pricing.