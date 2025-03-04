Horam and Vines Cross Village News

Welcome to Chiddfest Music Festival 2025

HORAM and VINES CROSS

Please note. This column will now include Chiddingly in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

CHIDDFEST:

Chiddfest

Welcome to Chiddfest Music Festival 2025. Can't believe the festival has gone from a stage in a marquee with less than 500 people to a festival of over 2.5k with 2 stages, big screen,VIP area, purpose built bar, kids area and so much more! You, our wonderful supporters & sponsors have made it possible. Chiddfest is a 3-day music festival with camping, glamping, or just come for the day. There is the option to upgrade to VIP with your own enclosure, bar, seating, and luxury toilets. The festival features two stages of must-see artists. Not only will you be hanging out with likeminded people, most importantly you will be supporting our local charity, St Wilfrid's Hospice, which will be on site all weekend. This is a family friendly festival so plenty to entertain the kids. We will have crafting, face painting and other kids’ activities to be decided. You won’t go hungry, plenty of food vendors and if you fancy shopping, we have that covered too! We have 2 bars at Chiddfest. Main arena bar and VIP Bar and new to 2024 we have a cocktail bar. The bars are fully stocked from shots through to wines, sparkling, beers and soft drinks. Something for everybody. St Wilfrid’s Hospice – Eastbourne We love the Chiddfest weekend at St Wilfrid’s! It’s a regular fixture in our calendar that we all look forward to, and we are grateful to Mark Thomas and his family for their continued support. We’ll be back in 2025 with our volunteers, our collection buckets, and our stall of vintage and pre-loved festival themed goodies. We’re always happy to chat about what we do and how people can support us, do pop over and say hello! St Wilfrid’s have been a part of the Chiddfest story, right from the first one back in 2014. In fact, the connection between the Thomas family and the hospice goes back even further…

Anne Thomas has helped raise money for St Wilfrid’s before it even came into existence. Her son, Mark, recently told the story of how it all got started…“She got invited to join a committee in the village to help raise money for the proposed new hospice. We are a farming family and on the property is a big barn; and it was used to hold a Caribbean-themed evening as a fundraiser. It was very successful, raising over £1,100 – we’re talking early 80s, so it was a good amount. After that, Mum continued with her involvement and St Wilfrid’s became, and still is, the charity that we championed. There are lots of other local good causes, but everyone knows someone who has been touched by the care of St Wilfrid’s and it seemed right that we should carry on supporting them after Mum’s early involvement. Little did we know at that time that my dad, Bryan, would need their care years later. In fact, we had started planning our first music festival in 2014 when he died under the care of St Wilfrid’s. Unfortunately, while he was aware of it, he wasn’t around to see it happen; I don’t think the music would have been to his taste, but he would have loved to come along with Mum to people watch. That first year, we had about 500 people visit over the course of the weekend and now we expect around 3000. It’s become a lot bigger, but retains a relaxed, family-friendly feel. And every year, we continue to support St Wilfrid’s.”

HORAM VILLAGE HALL TO HIRE

The large hall together with its large car park make it an ideal venue in Sussex for parties, weddings and public events. Double doors open on to the adjoining recreational ground allowing access for an extension marquee as well as lovely open views and countryside walks. We have a banqueting service for 104 place settings to add that special touch to weddings, parties and functions (at additional cost). Take a look at some of those special occasions already held at the hall in our photo gallery! Other facilities include large fully equipped kitchen, service hatch, tables and chairs, disabled toilet and wheelchair access, PA system, mood lighting, licensed for public entertainment and stage (at extra cost). Hall size 10.25m x 16.5m. Additional meeting room 4.17m x 5.25m.

Horam Village hall is the focal point of our village, located on the vast recreation ground between Heathfield and Hailsham, it also comprises of a children’s playground, tennis, football and bowls club as well as the allotments and campsite. It stands on the grounds that were bequeathed to the village by Constance Scott in 1948 with 'the object of improving the life for the said inhabitants of Horam'. The recreation ground's facilities include: the Bowling Club, Pre-school, Football Club, Scouts, Tennis Club and Allotments Society and the village hall committee is proud of the continuous efforts of the people of Horam to maintain the recreation ground as the focal point of the community. Look at the Clubs and Activities pages for information on the individual groups.

You can also find us on Facebook www.facebook.com/horamvillagehall , follow us at twitter @HoramHall and see us on youtube

To hire the hall. If you have any questions please call the booking secretary on 01435 813295

Our address is; Horam Village Hall, Horam, East Sussex TN21 0JE. Located on A267 between Hailsham and Heathfield.

EAST SUSSEX HEALTH WALKS

Date: 11th March Time: 10:30 am Meeting Point: Old Station Platform, Horam Come along for a gentle, hour-long stroll along the beautiful Cuckoo Trail. This is a fantastic opportunity to learn more about the Walk Leader role and responsibilities, chat with fellow walkers and current leaders, and enjoy a lovely coffee at the Cuckoo Café afterwards. Whether you're interested in becoming a Walk Leader or just want to enjoy a pleasant walk and meet new people, we'd love to see you there!

MINDFUL OAK SUSSEX

Weekly Memory Moments Cafe, supporting local families affected by dementia. We meet every Monday afternoon at the Cart Lodge in Horam. A wonderful place for support, friendship & fun. Pop along & say hello, a warm welcome awaits Mindful Oak Sussex The Cartlodge, Horam Manor Farm, Wealden Dementia Action Alliance