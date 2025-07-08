“I can’t tell you how happy people have been” – community groups benefit from National Park grants

More than 230 people from across the region have enjoyed exploring the inspirational natural beauty of the South Downs National Park, thanks to a grants scheme.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seventeen organisations and community groups from Sussex and Hampshire benefitted from the National Park Authority’s Health and Wellbeing Travel Grants.

The initiative was launched to help local community groups make the most of the tranquil and wildlife-rich landscape on their doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following lots of positive feedback, the scheme is returning for a second year, with a particular focus on helping groups who may not have access to the National Park and might struggle with transport costs.

Kate Drake enjoys a walk in the South Downs National Park

Among the groups benefitting this year included:

Arts on Prescription – providing creative activities to enhance mental health and wellbeing in St Leonards-on-Sea.

– providing creative activities to enhance mental health and wellbeing in St Leonards-on-Sea. Crawley Care Collaborative – supporting patients with health conditions and disabilities in the Crawley area.

– supporting patients with health conditions and disabilities in the Crawley area. Explore the Arch – providing community arts projects in Sussex.

– providing community arts projects in Sussex. Arun Sunshine Group – supporting adults with learning difficulties in Littlehampton.

– supporting adults with learning difficulties in Littlehampton. Age UK – supporting older people in Brighton and Hove.

– supporting older people in Brighton and Hove. ADHD & U – supporting adults and children with ADHD in Gosport.

– supporting adults and children with ADHD in Gosport. Sanctuary – helping people seeking refuge in the Eastbourne area.

– helping people seeking refuge in the Eastbourne area. FSN Charity – helping disadvantaged young people in Hastings, St Leonards, Rother and Wealden.

Among the most popular places visited were Seven Sisters Country Park, Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Truleigh Hill and Stanmer Park.

Arts on Prescription used the grant to take 25 people to the picturesque Cuckmere Valley and Seven Sisters Country Park.

A group from Arts on Prescription enjoying the Cuckmere Valley

Tara Reddy, Project Director and Founder at Arts on Prescription, said: “We are a volunteer-led organisation working with very socially-isolated people, many of whom have been excluded through their disabilities. This grant provided the opportunity to visit a beautiful place and everyone felt uplifted and included – we had tears of joy and laughter on the trip!”

There were a flurry of other positive comments including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were able to take isolated, lonely and people who would never go to these amazing places out in a mini-bus and show them the wonders of the countryside and the huge benefits for their mental and physical health.”

“It supported people to build confidence and consider ways to participate and engage in social activities again. Several commented on how they had forgotten how nice it was to be outside, walking in nature.”

“More than 60 Ukrainian refugees were able to spend an amazing time in nature and to take a break from their problems. I can`t describe how happy they have been.”

Kate Drake, Health and Wellbeing Officer for the National Park, said: “It’s been wonderful to witness the impact that being in the National Park in these amazing green spaces can have on so many people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“National Parks are part of the nation’s support system for health and wellbeing and this scheme has proven how successful these outdoor experiences can be.

“Transport continues to be a barrier for some groups, so I’m really pleased we’re launching a second year of this scheme to help more people have an uplifting and restorative day-out surrounded by nature.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what interest we get now that this initiative is becoming more well-known.”

The travel grants are up to the value of £250 to cover transport costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grants are being funded by the National Park Authority, with additional support from the South Downs Trust, the official charity of the National Park.

Find out more and apply for a grant by visiting https://www.southdowns.gov.uk/health-wellbeing or email [email protected]