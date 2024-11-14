Join TreeAction UK in making a difference - working with Worthing school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We work closely with local schools and are excited to announce our newest project at Durrington Infant and Junior School in Worthing! We are looking to raise £5,000 to plant a beautiful orchard of 20 fruit trees here via our crowdfunding campaign which is LIVE and runs until December 16th. Rewards include being able to sponsor a tree in the school. Plus Aviva UK are providing live match funding!

At TreeAction UK, our vision is of revitalised schools and communities with more green space, trees aplenty and happier young people. We aim to engage young people in environmental projects at schools and in their communities, supporting tree planting efforts through fundraising and planning assistance. TreeAction also connects corporate supporters to local initiatives, fostering sustainability, and emphasises the importance of ongoing care for young trees by students and volunteers. TreeAction was established to unite local people who want to make a difference, connect with nature, and improve mental well-being.

So far we have funded and executed 7 school projects with the 8th on its way and nurtured 4 council-provided community spaces. This provides free outdoor learning experiences for children and adults alike as well as creating an area that can be enjoyed long after the project is finished. But we would love to do more!

Public volunteer support at our community sites is always welcome and greatly appreciated. These projects would include the planting, maintaining and watering of young trees. A vast number of studies have shown that actively connecting to nature reduces stress and loneliness while improving vitamin C intake, mood and physical health. As suggested by our vision, this is something we really believe in and hope to bring to more people.

Our next public community maintenance day is Saturday, November 23rd, check out our website to find out more details. See you there!