Lewes Footpath Group walk report: five-mile walk from Denton

On Sunday 11 May, a group of 19 set out for a five-mile walk from Falaise Road, Denton, to Palmerston Road towards the north-east.

Then we turned left along a ridge overlooking a large field with lovely views of the Downs. We continued walking along public footpaths behind hedges and through shady woodlands along Poverty Bottom until we came out into the sunshine by the Southern Water collection buildings.

We reached the hamlet of Norton along a tarmac road with a few vehicles and bikes passing by until we made it safely to Bishopstone Churchyard for our rest stop.

The scenery was beautiful and the sun was shining, birds were singing and we spotted butterflies and wild flowers along the way. After a restful coffee break, the church doors opened after a service and a very nice vicar came out and asked who we were.

There were more of us outside in the group than in the church she said! We then crossed a field and low marshland and walked up to the top of the hill and through woodland to see excellent views of Newhaven Harbour and the sparkling blue sea.

We finally reached our starting place in Denton. The walk was led by Mary.

To find out about our walks programme, go to www.lewesfootpathsgroup.org.uk