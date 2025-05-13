Littlehampton Freemason supports local dementia charity with arts and crafts donation

A local Freemason is making a difference in the lives of those living with dementia through a heartfelt donation to a vital West Sussex charity. Bro Dave Bell, a member of Bond of Friendship Lodge No. 9117, recently visited Sage House in Tangmere to donate a generous supply of arts and crafts materials. His contribution supports the charity’s ongoing mission to enhance the quality of life for individuals affected by dementia and their families.

“West Sussex Freemasons have established a strong relationship with Sage House, and we look to support this vital local charity in a number of ways,” said Bro Dave. “Dementia care is close to many of our hearts, and it’s our privilege to do all we can to help and support this great centre of excellence.”

Sage House, operated by Dementia Support, is a unique and modern community hub that brings together a comprehensive range of dementia services under one roof. From its Wayfinding service, offering one-on-one professional guidance, to creative and stimulating activities, respite day care, and a dementia-friendly hair salon, Sage House is committed to delivering compassionate and innovative care.

The centre also hosts support groups, training programmes for carers and the wider community, and offers personal care services such as assisted bathing and massage. Additionally, its Smart Zone highlights the latest in assistive technology for those navigating daily life with dementia.

Through community outreach events and training for local businesses, Sage House continues to spread awareness and build a more inclusive, understanding society for those living with dementia.

Bro Dave’s visit highlights the ongoing commitment of local Freemasons to support their communities through meaningful acts of charity and service.

If you want to find out more about Freemasonry and what they do for the community, visit www.wgsm.co.uk.

For more information on Sage House and the services it provides, visit www.dementiasupport.org.uk.