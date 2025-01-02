Local Masonic Lodge supports Friends of Bognor Hospital with generous donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a heartfelt gesture of community support, W. Bro. Stephen Haymes had the pleasure of presenting a cheque from a local charity account to Brian Knight, Chairman of the Friends of Bognor Hospital. The presentation was accompanied by an insightful tour of the hospital, highlighting the impactful work of the Friends organization.

The tour began at the hospital’s serene chapel—a tranquil space designed for patients and visitors alike. Adjacent to the chapel is a beautifully maintained garden featuring a large water feature, complete with seating and lively fish adding to the peaceful ambiance.

Moving through the hospital, Brian Knight showcased one of the Friends’ significant contributions: a state-of-the-art scanner used for bone density and related assessments. The impressive piece of equipment, valued at over £160,000, underscores the dedication of the Friends to enhancing patient care through advanced medical technology.

The physio room was another highlight, described as the best-equipped in the NHS nationwide. Patients from across West Sussex benefit from this outstanding facility, further reflecting the Friends’ commitment to excellence in healthcare.

“This is a worthy and well-intentioned charity,” remarked W. Bro. Stephen. “It’s clear that donations are not only gratefully received but also meticulously directed toward meaningful improvements for the hospital and its patients.”

The Friends of Bognor Hospital continues to make a tangible difference, and community support remains essential to their ongoing success. For those looking to contribute, every donation helps sustain and enhance the vital work being done at this cherished local hospital.