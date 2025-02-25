Midhurst Freemasons praised for supporting Chichester District Foodbank
Over the past year, the Midhurst Freemasons have donated an impressive 20.6kg of food, equating to approximately 51.5 meals. These provisions have been instrumental in supporting the foodbank’s mission to provide essential supplies to those in need.
“Your kindness and donations mean so much to us,” a spokesperson for the foodbank stated. “Your support allows us to continue offering crucial assistance, not only in the form of food but also through practical and compassionate aid when it is needed most.”
The impact of these donations cannot be overstated. From April to December 2024, the Chichester District Foodbank supported 4,657 people, with 39% of recipients being children. This marks a 2.8% increase compared to the same period in 2023, highlighting the growing demand for food aid in the community.
As a charity that relies heavily on volunteers and community donations, the foodbank expressed its sincere appreciation for the Midhurst Freemasons’ commitment to their cause.
“We are truly grateful for your dedication and generosity. Your contributions strengthen our mission and make a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve.”
Looking ahead, the Chichester District Foodbank hopes to continue working with the Midhurst Freemasons and other local supporters in 2025 to ensure that no one in the community goes without essential provisions.
For those interested in supporting the foodbank, donations of food and financial assistance are always welcome to help meet the increasing demand.
For those interested in joining the Freemasons and becoming part of their charitable efforts, visit www.wgsm.co.uk