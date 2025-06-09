Midhurst Masonic Lodge raises £335 for Sage House at Ladies Night celebration

The Midhurst Masonic Lodge has made a meaningful contribution to local dementia support services, raising £335 for Sage House during their recent Ladies Night fundraising event.

The annual social gathering, held by the Lodge under the leadership of Worshipful Master Chris Grantham, served both as a celebration of the Lodge members’ partners and an opportunity to raise funds for a worthy cause. This year's event supported Sage House, a Chichester-based centre providing vital care and support to individuals living with dementia and their families.

A highlight of the evening was a charity raffle, with proceeds going directly to the Master’s chosen charity of the year. For 2025, Chris Grantham selected Sage House, recognising the organisation’s crucial role in the community.

Following the successful event, Mr. Grantham and Stewart Bishop, the Lodge’s charity steward, visited Sage House to present the cheque to Lisa Hoare, Fundraising and Relationship Lead at the centre. During their visit, they were given a tour of the facility and witnessed first-hand the impactful work being carried out.

Cheque Presentation from Midhurst Lodge to Sage House

“It was a pleasure to be shown around Sage House and to see the incredible work being done and how the charity supports individuals and their families,” said a representative of the Lodge. “We are proud to support such a vital service in our community.”

The Midhurst Masonic Lodge reaffirmed their ongoing dedication to supporting local charities and community initiatives that rely on fundraising to deliver essential services.

To learn more about the Midhurst Masonic Lodge and other charitable activities across the region, visit the West Sussex Freemasons website at www.wgsm.co.uk.