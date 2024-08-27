More than £1,000 raised for wildcat conservation

By Allan Hambly
Contributor
Published 27th Aug 2024, 13:38 BST
A Scottish Wildcat event at Tilgate Nature Centre has raised more than £1,000 for conservation programmes.

The species is critically endangered with as few as 50 roaming the Scottish Highlands. Tilgate Nature Centre has two – Angus and Fergus – and part of its work is to promote conservation and raise awareness of animals that are endangered or at critical risk.

Conservation programmes are underway and the fundraising day gave Tilgate Nature Centre visitors a chance to join a number of keeper talks, see many of the animals close up, take part in competitions and raffles, get their face painted and eat cake.

The event raised £1,001 for the Scottish Wildcat Association thanks to contributions from the Tilgate Park partners including Go Ape and Tilgate Forest Golf Centre. It was also a great opportunity to raise awareness of the Nature Centre’s collection along with other conservation activities being delivered there.

Scottish Wildcat.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, said: “The Nature Centre is really proud of its ongoing work and commitment to raising awareness of endangered animals and to be able to do this in a way that visitors of all ages can enjoy is a great success – well done to the team and congratulations on the amount raised.”

For more information about Tilgate Nature Centre visit tilgatenaturecentre.wordpress.com

For more information about Tilgate Park visit crawley.gov.uk/tilgatepark

