MP Tom Rutland visits Worthing Community Food Hub at Charmandean Centre

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tom Rutland visited the Worthing Community Food Hub last month, as the Charmandean Centre — home of Worthing Freemasons — hosted its second event in September.

The Community Food Hub is a collaborative initiative between UKHarvest and West Sussex County Council, which the Sussex Freemasons support through providing use of the Charmandean Centre. The scheme is designed to tackle both food waste and food insecurity in the local area. Visitors to the hub are invited to enjoy a tea or coffee before collecting a variety of rescued food items sourced from supermarkets, farms, and local businesses.

In addition to the food distribution, attendees can access a range of support services at the hub, including representatives from The Alzheimer’s Society, West Sussex Mind, and the NHS, among others.

West Sussex County Council’s partnership with UKHarvest forms part of a broader commitment to reducing food waste and ensuring that residents have access to affordable, nutritious food that would otherwise go to waste.

The team of supporters and volunteers with MP Tom Rutland

During his visit, MP Tom Rutland praised the initiative and its volunteers: “It was great to meet volunteers and constituents at the Worthing Community Food Hub. This hub supports residents not just with food, but also with access to external support organisations like the fire service, police and Alzheimer’s Society, to name just a few.

I know that UKHarvest is keen to reduce stigma around the hub and remind people that this food is here for everyone, as it would otherwise go to waste — and you are welcome to make a voluntary donation towards their costs if you are willing or able.

I would also like to thank the Freemasons for supporting this event by providing the venue free of charge. Get involved with your community and continue to help fantastic initiatives like this one.”

Simon Fyfe, Deputy Chairman of the West Group of Sussex Freemasons, added: “The support provided by the Freemasons of Sussex to the Worthing Community Food Hub demonstrates the positive impact of working together to reduce food waste and provide support to those in need. Our Masonic centres should always be places where our communities feel welcome, supported, and cared for — a true reflection of Freemasonry in action.”

West Group Sussex Freemasons at the Community Food Hub with MP Tom Rutland

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “West Sussex County Council have collaborated with UKHarvest over the past two and a half years, to host seven Community Food Hubs across the county. These hubs run once a month across every district and borough in West Sussex, confirmed to run until April 2026.

The Worthing Community Food Hub has been hosted at the Charmandean Centre since August of this year after it relocated from its previous venue. This move was intended to better meet the needs of our Community Food Hub users and allow more residents to access surplus, affordable food.”

The next Worthing Community Food Hub will take place on Thursday 16th October, from 10:00 to 11:00am at the Charmandean Centre and will run monthly until April 2026.

For more information, visit:

• Freemasonry in West Sussex: www.wgsm.co.uk

• West Sussex County Council: www.westsussex.gov.uk/ukharvest

• UKHarvest: www.ukharvest.org.uk

• The Charmandean Centre: www.charmandeancentre.co.uk