New homes for those in housing need in Mid Sussex

Persimmon Homes complete latest homes for those on Mid Sussex District Council's housing list.

Five-star housebuilder Persimmon Homes Thames Valley has handed over the latest homes for those in need in Burgess Hill.

Persimmon have completed work on five three-bedroom properties at The Croft, in Burgess Hill, that have been handed over to Pinnacle Group to be offered to those on Mid Sussex District Council's housing list for rent at below market value.

The developer is building 150 much-needed new homes on land off High Road in the village, and the latest homes handed over to the housing partner are among 72 being made available to those in housing need locally, either for below market value rent or as shared ownership to help people take the first step on their home ownership journey.

Dan Castle, Managing Director for Persimmon Homes Thames Valley, said: “We are proud to be delivering these much-needed new homes to families in Burgess Hill and further afield in Mid Sussex.

“Persimmon is committed to building high-quality new homes that meet the needs of the whole community, and we have further homes being handed over to our housing partner later this year to help meet the continued demand.”

The homes have been handed over to Pinnacle Spaces – one of Pinnacle Groups registered providers – who will act as landlord while working in partnership with CBRE Investment Management.

Claire Kober, Managing Director – Homes, for Pinnacle Group, said: “We are thrilled to integrate these properties into our portfolio, not only providing new affordable housing for families across the district but also fostering a community that people are proud to call home.”

Andrew Davey, Head of Liability-Aware Strategies and Affordable Housing for CBRE Investment Management, said: “We are immensely proud to announce this partnership with Pinnacle Spaces and Persimmon in which CBRE Investment Management purchased a mixture of affordable and shared ownership units. This project is another step toward our commitment to helping solve the affordable housing shortage in the UK."