Platinum Champion supports National Catch The Bus Month
September is the National Catch The Bus Month ##CTBM where Bus operators across the UK encourage car users to Catch The Bus for work, leisure, shopping and other activities.
Research gathered from the National Catch The Bus Month team suggests that one bus service can save up to 75 car journeys, so in perspective the Stagecoach South East team based at the St. Leonard's depot plays a pivotal role in reducing Carbon emissions across the Borough by helping to reduce the number of journeys taken by car by upto 15,000 journeys an hour across the Hastings and St. Leonard's area using their current fleet of buses.
Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean said: "Using the Government's £2 capped fare scheme which is set to remain in place until the end of the year, allows passengers the opportunity to access cheap travel, for example using the #99 Wave service Hastings to Eastbourne the fare is just £2 each way, much cheaper than taking the car or using the train with no need to worry about finding a car parking space or paying car parking fees, let the bus take the fuss."
Stagecoach South East #99 Wave service is expecting additional passenger capacity on Thursday, September 12 as the last sea going fully operational Paddle Steamer is set to return to Eastbourne Pier after a 22-year break.
Lord Brett McLean said: "Why not use the Wave to visit the Waverley on September 12 - £2 each way."
Eastbourne Pier are expecting thousands of extra visitors as they will be wanting to view the Waverley in all its glory.
