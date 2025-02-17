£3,000 raised for St Richard’s Hospital by Wayfarers Lodge

Chichester, 12th February 2025 – Last night, on Tuesday 11th February, a generous donation of £3,000 was presented to the "My University Hospital Sussex" charity, a gesture aimed at supporting St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester. The funds were raised throughout the year by Wayfarers Lodge, with the cheque being handed over by W.Bro. Simon Rawlins, the Immediate Past Master of the Lodge.

In his speech, W.Bro. Rawlins expressed his deep appreciation for the charity, particularly the invaluable services provided by St Richard’s Hospital, which holds a special place in the hearts of Wayfarers Lodge members. Many local members, including Rawlins himself, have relied on the hospital for care over the years. "Personally, I am grateful for the care I received there during the birth of my daughter and while enduring a particularly painful kidney stone," Rawlins shared.

The funds were raised through a combination of events, including raffles, a successful Ladies’ Night event, and an extraordinary fundraising effort where Rawlins and Brother Nick Solti took part in a daring skydive from 10,000 feet. The public’s response to their brave leap was overwhelming, with family, friends, and lodge members offering generous sponsorships.

"My heartfelt thanks go to everyone who supported this incredible achievement. Your generosity will make a lasting difference to our local healthcare services," said Rawlins.

Wimon Rawlins with Brothers Wayfarers Lodge

The donation will benefit St Richard’s Hospital, which is part of the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust. The charity, My University Hospitals Sussex, plays a crucial role in raising funds to improve patient care, enhance facilities, and support research beyond core NHS funding. The charity funds projects across seven hospitals in the region, including the Princess Royal Hospital, Royal Sussex County Hospital, and Worthing Hospital.

My University Hospitals Sussex is dedicated to improving the care and experience of everyone who passes through the doors of its hospitals, from state-of-the-art medical equipment to creating more comfortable environments for patients and staff alike.

St Richard’s Hospital is especially important to the local community, and the £3,000 raised by Wayfarers Lodge will go directly toward supporting the essential work carried out by the hospital every day. The heartfelt donation is yet another example of how local communities are coming together to support their vital healthcare services.

For anyone inspired by this effort and looking to give back to their community through charity and fellowship, consider joining the Freemasons. Visit wgsm.co.uk to learn more about how you can become part of a centuries-old tradition dedicated to charity, brotherhood, and making a positive impact.