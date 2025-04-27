Pulborough Freemasons donate £1,200 to support local charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four Pulborough-based charities have received a welcome boost thanks to a £1,200 donation from local Freemasons. Members of the Pulborough Lodge of Royal Ark Mariners No. 1245, with support from the Sussex Mark Benevolent Fund, presented £300 each to Pulborough Shedders, Pulborough Lunch Club, Pulborough Pantry, and the 1st Pulborough and Bury Scouts Group. The donations have already helped the organisations purchase much-needed items, including a wood planer, kitchen utensils, and tents for youth activities.

Representatives from the Lodge visited each charity to hand over the cheques and learn more about how the funds would be used. The response from the community was overwhelmingly positive.

“A donation of £300 makes a big difference to a small charity such as ours,” said a spokesperson for Pulborough Shedders.

“I’m very grateful indeed,” added a member of the Lunch Club. “There are things I can now buy which will really benefit the smooth running of the club.”

Pulborough Pantry, which supports over 100 families a week with essential supplies, also expressed thanks, noting the ongoing pressures caused by the rising cost of living.

The 1st Pulborough and Bury Scouts Group said the funding would help young people access more outdoor adventures and develop key life skills through activities like camping, kayaking, and archery.

Simon Fyfe, Deputy Chairman of the West Group of Sussex Freemasons and Charity Steward for Pulborough Lodge of Royal Ark Mariners, commented "There’s something incredibly powerful about supporting our local communities—it’s not just about giving back, it’s about standing beside the people who make our neighbourhoods feel like home. It’s about love, connection, and believing that even the smallest gesture can spark real change".

The Freemasons’ donation reflects their ongoing commitment to supporting grassroots causes that make a meaningful difference in the local community.

To learn more about Freemasonry in West Sussex or to get involved, visit www.sgsm.co.uk.