Sussex Freemasons volunteer at Amberley Museum to support local heritage

Freemasons from across North and West Sussex came together over the weekend of March 22nd and 23rd to volunteer their time at Amberley Museum, helping to prepare the site for its summer visitors. Their work primarily focused on enhancing the Museum’s nature trail by clearing vegetation, repairing fences, and reinstating steps.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amberley Museum, set in 40 acres of the South Downs National Park, is dedicated to preserving and highlighting rural, transport, industrial, and communications history. It offers visitors a glimpse into a variety of historical trades and industries, including industrial railways, commercial road vehicles, steam and internal combustion engines, woodworking, printing, and telecommunications. The Museum, a significant local attraction and educational resource, also features vintage bus rides and a narrow-gauge railway, which once appeared in a James Bond film.

This volunteering initiative saw members of two Sussex Freemasons groups join forces: The West Group, covering areas such as Bognor Regis, Chichester, Littlehampton, Midhurst, Pulborough and Worthing, and The North Group, covering locations including Crawley, East Grinstead, Haywards Heath, Horsham and Lewes. Their collective effort is a further demonstration of Freemasonry’s commitment to charitable service and community support.

Leaders Praise Collaborative Effort

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Saturday Team

John Spence, Chairman of Sussex Freemasons – West Group, expressed his pride in the initiative:

“As Freemasons, community service and charity are at the heart of everything we do. In addition to financial support for local charities, we actively volunteer our time. It was a pleasure to contribute to the upkeep of this fantastic local attraction, ensuring it remains a wonderful place for visitors to enjoy.”

Adrian Butcher, Vice Chair of Amberley Museum, emphasized the vital role volunteers play in the Museum’s success: “Amberley owes its very existence to the generous support of volunteers. With around four hundred registered volunteers, we rely on their dedication to support and demonstrate the thousands of exhibits. We were delighted to receive a visit from HRH The Princess Royal in January, in recognition of the Museum receiving the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The Freemasons’ support has been invaluable—both in the form of their hands-on assistance with the nature trail and the generous financial grant from the Masonic Province of Sussex, which helped us purchase a new support vehicle last year. Their hard work this weekend will contribute to a new picnic area offering scenic views across the Arun Valley.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work in Progress

Ryan Smith, Chairman of Sussex Freemasons – North Group, reiterated the importance of giving back: “Service to our local community lies at the core of Freemasonry. Supporting a charity like the Amberley Museum—one that gives so much back to the community—was a natural and obvious choice for us.”

The Sussex Freemasons’ volunteering weekend is just one of many initiatives demonstrating their commitment to charitable and community-focused projects, ensuring that valuable local heritage sites like Amberley Museum continue to thrive.

For more information on Sussex Freemasonry, visit www.wgsm.co.uk.