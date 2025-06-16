West Group of Sussex Freemasons join hundreds in Moonlight Walk to Support St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Chichester

The streets of Chichester came alive in a sea of glowing orange on Saturday night, as more than 700 participants took part in the annual Moonlight Walk in support of St Wilfrid’s Hospice. Among the crowd was a dedicated group of walkers from the West Group of Sussex Freemasons, who joined the community effort to raise funds for the much-loved local charity.

Participants tackled either a 5- or 10-mile route under the evening sky, creating a vibrant and emotional display of solidarity for end-of-life care. The West Group Freemasons alone raised an impressive £2,787 at the time of writing, contributing to the hospice’s vital work across West Sussex.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice, an independent charity, has been serving the region for over 35 years, offering compassionate care to people in the final stages of their lives. Their services stretch from Emsworth to Arundel, including Chichester, Bognor Regis, and north to Midhurst, providing holistic support—physical, emotional, psychological, social, and spiritual.

Lois Howell, Chief Executive of St Wilfrid’s Hospice, expressed heartfelt gratitude:

The Moonwalk team

“The support we receive from the West Group Freemasons is so welcome. It’s great to see groups and societies in the area helping St Wilfrid’s, so that in turn we can help more members of the community. Thank you to all the Freemasons who took part in the Moonlight Walk, and the friends and family members who sponsored them.”

John Spence, Chairman of the West Group of Sussex Freemasons, reflected on the evening’s effort and energy:

“After 10 miles and 21,074 steps there were some tired legs after the walk, but what a fantastic sight to see over 700 people walking to support St Wilfrid’s Hospice and the magnificent service they provide to our local communities. As West Group Freemasons, we look to support our local charities through financial donations and volunteering. This event was certainly one of the highlights of our year.”

As the night closed, so did another successful chapter in the ongoing partnership between the Sussex Freemasons and St Wilfrid’s Hospice—both committed to supporting the local community with compassion, generosity, and a shared sense of purpose.

Interested in Freemasonry why not take a look at our website www.wgsm.co.uk for more information about our local work and what we do.