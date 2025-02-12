West Sussex Masonic Lodges raise funds to support seriously ill children

Members of the Pagham, Felpham, Bognor Regis, and Gordon Masonic Lodges have come together to support a vital local cause, raising an impressive £435.51 for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust. The donation was the result of a successful joint Christmas party held just before Christmas 2024, where the lodges combined festive cheer with philanthropy.

The Sussex Snowdrop Trust provides essential care for children with life-threatening illnesses, offering medical, emotional, and financial support to families navigating incredibly difficult circumstances. Through a dedicated team of specialist nurses and counsellors, the charity ensures that children receive professional medical attention in the comfort of their own homes while their families are supported with guidance and reassurance.

Diana Levantine, Co-Founder and Chair of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, expressed deep appreciation for the generous contribution. "On behalf of the children and their families who are cared for by The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, thank you so much for your very generous gift. Your contribution will directly help fund the dedicated nurses and counsellors who provide 'hospital at home' care for every local child diagnosed with a life-threatening illness."

The Trust must raise £500,000 to provide this vital Team who are there for families who are on the 'Snowdrop' pathway, who live within a 15-mile radius of Chichester. The charity has funded an additional nurse at Fordwater School in Chichester who caters for children who have complex educational and medical needs. The Care at Home Team is currently supporting 61 families in the local area.

A thank-you letter and a photo capturing the moment of the cheque presentation to Diana Levantine further underscore the impact of this donation. The Masonic community, well known for its charitable efforts, continues to play an integral role in supporting local initiatives that make a tangible difference in people’s lives.

For more information on The Sussex Snowdrop Trust or to make a donation, visit their website at thesussexsnowdroptrust.com. Those interested in joining the Freemasons and becoming part of their charitable efforts can find more details at www.wgsm.co.uk.