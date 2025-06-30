Witterings Lodge supports local Scouts with cheque presentation for new HQ

The 1st Birdham & Witterings Scout Group marked a major milestone this week with the official opening of their brand new headquarters, following a year of hard work, determination, and generous community support.

Among those supporting the project were Chichester District Council, Birdham Parish Council, The Woodger Trust—and most recently, Witterings Lodge No. 8863, representing Chichester and Sussex Freemasons.

At a cheque presentation ceremony held at the new HQ, David Morrow of Witterings Lodge expressed his pride in contributing to the development of the new facility:

"We are proud and privileged to be able to support the Scouts, who provide such an important space for our young people. This new HQ will give them a real focus for their activities and future. Scouts are an essential foundation for society."

Witterings Lodge

Ray Nye, Group Lead Volunteer for the 1st Birdham & Witterings Scout Group, also spoke at the event, reflecting on the group’s journey:

“Well, what a year this has been for the Scout Group. We demolished our old building and built a brand-new HQ with the help of Chichester Council, Birdham Parish Council, The Woodger Trust, and now the Witterings Lodge. The past year hasn’t been easy, with unexpected problems along the way, but we’ve overcome them and now have a fantastic facility set up for the future.”

The donation from Witterings Lodge and Sussex Freemasons was specifically used to fund the installation of a new notice board on the front of the building—helping to keep the community informed and engaged.

The official opening was attended by local MP Jess Brown-Fuller, along with representatives from the Parish Council and the Woodger Trust. Following the formalities, guests enjoyed a BBQ and refreshments hosted by the Scout Group.

Cheque Donation from Witterings Lodge

With their new HQ now complete, the 1st Birdham & Witterings Scouts are looking ahead with optimism—ready to continue offering valuable experiences, skills, and community for local youth for years to come.

To find out more about freemasony in West Sussex see www.wgsm.co.uk