Worthing Freemasons raise £4,500 for two worthy charities

Members of Ordinges Lodge No. 6866 have raised an impressive £4,500 for the Master’s chosen charities: Care for Veterans and Superstar Arts. The funds were split equally, with £2,250 donated to each cause. On 27th May, the current Master, WBro Steve Taylor, and WBro Garf Arsenault visited both charities to personally present the cheques.

Superstar Arts, a Worthing-based organisation, provides creative opportunities for young people with learning disabilities. Their inclusive programmes help participants develop social and practical skills through art, enterprise, and community projects. The charity operates a weekday morning coffee shop in the foyer of West Worthing Baptist Church, giving students hands-on experience in customer service, baking, and hospitality. The funds will support their activities, and the team is especially grateful to WBro Garf, who has completed training to become a volunteer minibus driver—enabling the group to go on exciting educational and leisure trips.

Care for Veterans, formerly known as The Queen Alexandra Hospital Home, has been serving disabled ex-Service personnel since 1919. Based in Worthing, they provide long-term nursing care, rehabilitation, respite, and end-of-life care to veterans from the Army, Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, and Auxiliary Services. With the capacity to support up to 60 residents, Care for Veterans is a vital local service for those who have served their country. The donation from Ordinges Lodge will help them continue their outstanding work supporting residents and their families.

The fundraising efforts reflect the commitment of Ordinges Lodge to making a real difference in the community. Both charities expressed their sincere gratitude for the support, which will have a lasting impact.

Superstar Sport Donation from Ordinges Lodge

To learn more about Freemasonry and the charitable work of Ordinges Lodge, visit www.ordinges.com or www.wgsm.co.uk. Whether you're curious about membership or simply want to explore how Freemasons support local causes, these sites offer a wealth of information.