To celebrate the opening of the new Agrifood Centre at Plumpton College, the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) and Virgin Money are partnering with the college to host a future of farming event.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 20, from 3pm to 7pm. The keynote speakers and workshops will provide practical-based solutions for farmers and landowners, with a focus on driving productivity and profitability in a sustainable way.

Jeremy Kerswell, Principal of Plumpton College, said: “Plumpton has a pivotal role to play in the future of our land-based industries and not only through our training of new entrants, but in our work with existing farmers and landowners.

“Our new Agrifood Centre has been built to be the hub the industry needs in the South East in which people can come together, share, learn and take away practical solutions for their own businesses. This inaugural event is the perfect launch pad, with a range of contributors all offering their own perspective on the future of British farming in these important times.”

Plumpton College food hub

The event will be chaired by Emily Norton, Head of Rural Research at Savills, with keynote speakers and followed by a panel Q+A with breakout workshops led by experts. To conclude the event there will be the opportunity for delegates to network and enjoy produce from the Plumpton Estate.

CLA South East represents thousands of farmers, landowners and rural businesses across the region.

Regional Director Tim Bamford said: “The CLA is delighted to be supporting this conference at such an important time for farming. With the industry constantly evolving, we look forward to hearing from a diverse range of experts and case studies highlighting how we can farm sustainably for the long-term health of the environment and rural economy.”

With support from Virgin Money, the hub has been purpose-built to host and connect rural communities and businesses across the South East for training, education, networking, and events.

The college continues to invest in its estate and is proud to announce the opening of the Agrifood Centre and its commitment to the land and environment training and education facilities for the community.

Tickets for this event are free and the deadline for booking is Friday, April 14. For further details and to book tickets visit the CLA website or call 01264 313434.

