Junior doctor strikes: Action taken in East Sussex

Some junior doctors in East Sussex have gone on strike as part of a 96-hour walkout.

The second round of junior doctor strikes started today (Tuesday, April 11) and will continue through until Friday, April 14.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said it is holding the 96-hour walkout in order to achieve a full pay restoration to reverse the ‘steep decline’ in pay faced by junior doctors since 2008/2009.

BMA explained that it is also hoping to agree on a mechanism with the Government to prevent any future declines against the cost of living and inflation, while also aiming to reform the Doctors' and Dentists' Review Body process so pay increases can be recommended independently and fairly to safeguard the recruitment and retention of junior doctors.

Junior doctors are said to be on picket lines at Mill View Hospital in Hove, Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, Eastbourne District General Hospital and Conquest Hospital in Hastings.

On strikemap.org a person named Nicky posted a message of support to those on the picket line in Eastbourne. They said: “We need you doctors at all stages of your careers, and really appreciate the huge amount of work you do to help when we are ill and especially when we have emergencies.”We fully understand and support the actions you are obliged to take after so many years of under-funding and under-staffing. The very best wishes to you all.”

BMA has been contacted for more information.

Yesterday national medical director for the NHS in England professor Sir Stephen Powis said there would be ‘unprecedented disruption’ to services.

An NHS spokesperson added: “Junior doctors make up around half of all doctors in the NHS – they are qualified doctors who have anywhere up to eight years’ experience working as a hospital doctor, depending on their specialty, or up to three years in general practice.”

Pharmacies and GPs are largely unaffected by the strikes so patients can still get appointments and health advice.

Professor Powis added: “The NHS has been preparing extensively for the next set of strikes but managing additional pressure doesn’t get easier as time goes by – it gets much more difficult – not only due to the sheer number of appointments that need to be rescheduled but also that they can take time to rearrange with multiple teams involved.

“This is set to be the most disruptive industrial action in NHS history, and the strikes tomorrow will bring immense pressures, coming on the back of a challenged extended bank holiday weekend for staff and services. Emergency, urgent and critical care will be prioritised but some patients will unfortunately have had their appointments postponed – if you haven’t, please do continue to come forward.

“As ever, use 999 and A&E for life-threatening emergencies but use NHS 111 online for all other health conditions.”

