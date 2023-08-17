A-level results 2023: Thomas Bennett Community College's joy and excitement as students collect their grades

Thomas Bennett Community College’s head of school has spoken of the school’s pride as students have collected their A-level and BTEC results.

TBCC said: “Our students have again shown their courage, resilience and ability to rise to a challenge through their hard worn results, despite being the last year group to suffer direct disruption to learning due to the pandemic.

"We are extremely proud of them and these results will set them on exciting paths for their future.”

Emer Lesova, Head of School, said: “We are so very proud of our students at Thomas Bennett Community College. I would like to thank all staff, parents and carers for the ongoing support of their children and the school. As a whole community, we are excited to see where the future takes them.

"The results are a testament to their hard work and commitment to their studies.

“Our students are now off to universities all over the country from as far as Manchester to Winchester, studying subjects ranging from accounting to acting to biomedical science. We also have students starting apprenticeships with local and national companies, including KPMG and Thales.

"We wish all of our 6th Form students the best in their future endeavours and know they will continue to be successful in whatever they choose to do next.”

1 . Thomas Bennett Community College celebrates A-level results Thomas Bennett Community College students are all smiles as they open their A-level and BTEC results Photo: Thomas Bennett Community College

