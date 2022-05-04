Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith visits LVS Hassocks to see benefits of specialist education

Principal Jen Weeks and LVS director of SEN Sarah Sherwood gave the MP a full tour of the campus and talked to him about the benefits of a specialist education.

Mr Griffith also spoke to pupils about what they enjoyed about the school and helped some of the younger students plant sunflowers in the horticultural garden.

Mr Griffith said: “I received a very warm welcome at LVS Hassocks and it was good to see first-hand the work they do.

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith with LVS Hassocks principal Jen Weeks and pupils planting sunflowers. Picture: Liz Finlayson/Vervate.

“I welcome the National Autism Strategy, which sets out the real steps Government is going to take over the next five years – to create a society which is inclusive of people with autism.

“The Strategy will give the extra the support needed – backed by £75 million funding in its first year – to improve diagnosis and education through to employment.”

LVS Hassocks is a charity situated in 36 acres of a former priory on the edge of Sayers Common and supports the specialist education needs of 63 students.

Principal Jen Weeks has recently been shortlisted for ‘Headteacher of the Year’ in the Tes Schools Award 2022.

She said: “It was a pleasure touring Mr Griffith around our school and talking about the benefits LVS Hassocks has on children with a diagnosis of autism.

“We are proud of what we do and the impact we have on our student’s life post LVS Hassocks.”