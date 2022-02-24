Angela Carter: A Radical Prescience? will consist of discussions on the author’s legacy as a leading British writer of fantastical literature.

Attendees will celebrate and interrogate Angela’s legacy, wrestling with her angels and demons while pickpocketing impertinent answers to a wealth of ever-more timely questions.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portrait of Angela Carter by Asuman Tanyas

Over the years her work varied from novels to short fiction collections, non-fiction to children’s books, including some being adapted for film and television.

Keynote speakers include Dr Sarah Gamble, associate professor of English with gender at Swansea University.

Sarah has a keen interest in 20th and 21st century literature and gender and queer theory.

<<< ALSO IN THE NEWS: West Dean College to host series of virtual open days for prospective students >>>

The life and work of Angela Carter is also one of her areas of expertise.

Dr Ikoma Natsumi, senior associate professor at International Christian University in Tokyo, will also speak at the conference using her knowledge of British literature and interest in Angela Carter’s work.

Angela Carter: A Radical Prescience? will take place at Bishop Otter campus in Cloisters on Saturday, March 5 from 9am–6pm.

Tickets are available for £30 online and £40 on campus – staff/students can purchase them for £20.

To buy tickets or find out more about the event visit the Sussex folktale centre website.