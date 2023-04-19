Crawley primary school hit by financial difficulties - parents set up fundraiser

West Green Primary School is struggling due to rising costs and inflation. This is despite the Government increasing budgets for schools across the country.

In response to this, parents of children at West Green Primary School have set up a gofundme page to help support the school by providing extra things the school needs to enhance the student experience, such as hatching chicks, visitors and an additional hard-surface playground to the front of the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of West Green Primary School, Andrew Hodgson said: “The school is facing hard times financially, as are all schools nationally of course. Even though the Government is increasing school budgets across the country, it’s not enough. In real terms, any increases are just eroded by inflation and rising costs, and we are worse off year-on-year.

West Green Primary School

“I’ve been head at West Green for eight years now and every year we have had to make do with fewer resources. We have even gone as far as asking parents to supply children with basic stationery items instead of providing them ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having fewer staff in the school and less to spend on learning directly impacts the quality of education we provide. We keep doing our best, but everything is so stretched. This ‘gofundme’ campaign being so kindly run by parents on behalf of the school will help us to do those extra things that we would otherwise not have the money for.”