7 of the best beaches to visit in Sussex, handpicked by an AI chatbot

There are plenty of beaches to take a trip to in Sussex but where is the best?

By Ellis Peters
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:41 BST

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a tourist and select the seven best beaches in the district. We also asked it to say why in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on beaches in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

Here are the top seven best beaches in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

Camber Sands - This stunning beach is situated near Rye in East Sussex and boasts miles of golden sand dunes and shallow waters. It's a popular spot for water sports such as kitesurfing and windsurfing, and there are plenty of cafes and restaurants nearby to enjoy.

1. Camber Sands

Brighton Beach - Known for its vibrant atmosphere and iconic pier, Brighton Beach is a must-visit for anyone visiting Sussex. The beach is pebbly, but it's still a popular spot for sunbathing, swimming, and beach volleyball. There are plenty of bars, restaurants, and shops nearby, as well as amusement arcades and fairground rides

2. Brighton Beach

Eastbourne Beach - This long and wide pebble beach stretches for over three miles and is backed by a stunning seafront promenade. It's a popular spot for swimming and sunbathing, and there are plenty of cafes, ice cream kiosks, and beachside restaurants to choose from.

3. Eastbourne Beach

Cooden Beach - Situated near Bexhill-on-Sea, Cooden Beach is a long, wide stretch of shingle and sand. It's a peaceful and quiet spot, perfect for a relaxing day out. There's a golf course nearby, as well as a few cafes and restaurants

4. Cooden Beach

