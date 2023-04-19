We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a tourist and select the seven best beaches in the district. We also asked it to say why in no less than 50 words.
ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on beaches in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.
Here are the top seven best beaches in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:
1. Camber Sands
Camber Sands - This stunning beach is situated near Rye in East Sussex and boasts miles of golden sand dunes and shallow waters. It's a popular spot for water sports such as kitesurfing and windsurfing, and there are plenty of cafes and restaurants nearby to enjoy. Photo: Accredited
2. Brighton Beach
Brighton Beach - Known for its vibrant atmosphere and iconic pier, Brighton Beach is a must-visit for anyone visiting Sussex. The beach is pebbly, but it's still a popular spot for sunbathing, swimming, and beach volleyball. There are plenty of bars, restaurants, and shops nearby, as well as amusement arcades and fairground rides Photo: Accredited
3. Eastbourne Beach
Eastbourne Beach - This long and wide pebble beach stretches for over three miles and is backed by a stunning seafront promenade. It's a popular spot for swimming and sunbathing, and there are plenty of cafes, ice cream kiosks, and beachside restaurants to choose from. Photo: Accredited
4. Cooden Beach
Cooden Beach - Situated near Bexhill-on-Sea, Cooden Beach is a long, wide stretch of shingle and sand. It's a peaceful and quiet spot, perfect for a relaxing day out. There's a golf course nearby, as well as a few cafes and restaurants Photo: Accredited