Crawley secondary school students visit Poland to learn about the country’s past

Year 12 students from a secondary school in Crawley took a trip to Poland on May Bank Holiday weekend.

Students at Oriel High School carried a reflective exploration of Jewish history visiting Schindler’s Factory Museum and the Jewish Quarter in Krakow, including visiting one of the city’s oldest synagogues – providing perspective of Jewish life and aspirations before the Holocaust.

Students also had an opportunity to explore the beautiful surroundings of Krakow Old Town and a visit to the Wieliczka Salt Mines – one of Europe’s oldest, descending 150m below ground level to explore the mine’s impressive surroundings.

The residential was concluded with a brilliant and highly recommended ‘Crazy Communist Tour’, an immersive guided tour in the Nowa Huta district – where students toured in vintage communist cars and visited sites that told the story of Communism in Poland.

A spokesperson from the school said: “The residential proved to be an unforgettable and moving experience for all involved – demonstrating Oriel’s commitment to valuable ‘learning outside the classroom’ opportunities for its students.”

