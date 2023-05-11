Crawley Judo instructor and founder of Kin Ryu Judo Club to be honoured with special ceremony

Michael Leigh, 89 from Crawley has lived in the town since 1965 and over the subsequent decades he has taught Judo to thousands of children and adults in and around Crawley, some of whom have gone on to represent their country.
Michael founded Kin Ryu Judo Club in 1976 and handed the club over some years ago to coaches he had taught from novice up to black belt.
The club still thrives at K2 and Michael is their President. He is also President of Judo’s Southern Area (Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire, Kent and the Channel Islands) and a Vice President of British Judo.
This month Michael will have two important milestones to celebrate. On May 25, he will be 90 years old and he has just received the news that the International Judo Federation has awarded him his 9th Dan.
Only five other Brits hold this incredibly high grade, given to an individual who meets many criteria following a lifetime of devotion and excellence in the sport. The holder of a 9th Dan wears a plain red belt.
Michael was thrilled to hear this news and is now looking forward to an official ceremony later in the year where he will receive a new red belt and a special certificate sent from the International Judo Federation in Japan.
Michael said: "When I heard the news I couldn't quite take it in. Knowing that there are only five other people in the UK who have been awarded 9th dan, I find myself amongst peers I greatly admire and respect. I appreciate this recognition of my lifetime of commitment to the amazing sport of Judo and I will hold the grade with great pride and honour."