Crawley teachers perform Band Aid for brilliant end-of-term video
In previous year's they have produced versions of the Greatest Showman, Love Actually, Home Alone, Hamilton, the smash hits About Damn Time by Lizzo and Music For a Sushi Restaurant by Harry Styles.
They marked the end of the summer term this year with a frame by frame remake of the music video for Fatboy Slim's Weapon of Choice starring Christopher Walken, meticulously played by our very own Headteacher Michael Ferry.
And this year Band Aid got the treatment. The video is entitled With kindness, we can 'Heal the World' and features staff and students singing and playing instruments. You can watch the full video here.
The video is produced and directed by Josh Smith.
