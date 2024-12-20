Crawley teachers perform Band Aid for brilliant end-of-term video

St Wilfrid's Catholic School have built a reputation of producing brilliant music videos to mark the end-of-term – and this year’s winter effort is as good as ever

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In previous year's they have produced versions of the Greatest Showman, Love Actually, Home Alone, Hamilton, the smash hits About Damn Time by Lizzo and Music For a Sushi Restaurant by Harry Styles.

They marked the end of the summer term this year with a frame by frame remake of the music video for Fatboy Slim's Weapon of Choice starring Christopher Walken, meticulously played by our very own Headteacher Michael Ferry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And this year Band Aid got the treatment. The video is entitled With kindness, we can 'Heal the World' and features staff and students singing and playing instruments. You can watch the full video here.

The video is produced and directed by Josh Smith.