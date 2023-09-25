BREAKING
Director appointed for new primary school set to open in Horsham next year

A new primary school which is set to open in Horsham next year will be overseen by a new ‘primary education director.’
By Sarah Page
Published 25th Sep 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 15:16 BST
Lisa Wright has been appointed to the post by the Bohunt Education Trust which runs Horsham’s Bohunt School.

The school opened in new purpose-built premises in Mowbray, north Horsham, in January last year and is set to open its primary phase in September 2024.

Lisa Wright becomes the first director of primary education for the trust which runs eight secondary schools. Bohunt Horsham will become its first all-through school.

A new primary school - part of Bohunt Horsham - is set to open in September 2024. Photo: GoogleA new primary school - part of Bohunt Horsham - is set to open in September 2024. Photo: Google
A new primary school - part of Bohunt Horsham - is set to open in September 2024. Photo: Google

Lisa, who has more than 20 years’ experience in education, says she is passionate about ensuring that primary education is inclusive of all students, regardless of background.

She holds a masters degree in Professional Studies in Education, specialising in Emotional and Behavioural Difficulties, and is an Advanced Trauma Informed Schools Practitioner.

She has most recently worked as assistant headteacher at Muntham House, an all-through special school providing boarding and day provision for boys aged 5-18, where she has taught for the last 15 years leading their primary provision.

As director of primary education for Bohunt, Lisa will be responsible for all aspects of teaching and learning and standards across schools in the trust: overseeing the curriculum, instruction and assessment of students in the primary key stages.

She said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Bohunt Education Trust team and to have the opportunity to develop, empower and motivate dedicated staff to build and grow the trust’s primary provision. Education is the most important opportunity we can offer young people and parents and carers can be reassured that their child’s best interests are at the heart of everything we do. I am committed to ensuring that every primary age student across the BET family receives a world-class education that prepares them for their future school and life success.”

Bohunt Horsham headteacher Georgette Aylingsaid: “As we embark on our journey of opening Bohunt Horsham Primary, we are committed to providing a nurturing and inclusive environment where every child can thrive, and develop the skills they need to become lifelong learners.

"I look forward to working with Lisa to build strong partnerships with our families and the community to ensure the success of our students and the school as a whole.”

