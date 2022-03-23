Eastbourne school partially shuts due to covid rates

St Catherine’s College in Priory Road has partially closed today (Wednesday, March 23) and is scheduled to be partially shut tomorrow too (Thursday, March 24).

Today Year 11 is in, tomorrow will be for Year 7/10/11, and then all groups will be back in from Friday (March 25), headteacher Sol Berhane confirmed.

He said, “We really appreciate support from parents and students at this time. We are still delivering 100 per cent live lessons – no learning is lost. Teachers will be conducting lessons through Teams software.”

St Catherines College in Priory Road (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-220126-115244008