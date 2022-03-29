Torah Salmon, who attends St Catherine’s College in Priory Road, will now go on to compete in Miss Teen Pageant Girl UK this summer.

Torah first got into pageants when she saw them online and thought it would be a ‘bit of fun’ to sign up and send some photos over.

She said, “I wasn’t expecting to get a reply and I definitely wasn’t expecting to be picked out of all the other people who applied to be in the pageant.”

Eastbourne schoolgirl represents East Sussex in beauty pageant - Torah Salmon SUS-220328-134550001

Fast-forward through online selection and Torah was named as Miss East Sussex and will head to Manchester in July for the UK competition.

Torah said, “Miss Teen Pageant Girl UK is such an amazing organisation. It really boosts girls’ confidences. A lot of the girls post on social media, some use their titles to spread awareness on issues and raise money or do volunteering.

“I am very much hoping to do the same but as I’m new to this and I’m taking it slowly to find my feet.

“Everyone is so lovely and sweet at the pageant, and it really is just like one big family. A lot of people think that girls would be nasty because we are all trying to win the same title, but they really aren’t and I know I will make long-lasting friends because of this.”

On the day itself Torah said there are different rounds/challenges she’ll face – interview, opening performance, fashion, and stage presence.

Thinking ahead to July, Torah said, “I am slightly nervous going on a big stage in front of everyone, like anyone would be, but I am also super excited to see Manchester and get all dressed up and meet all the wonderful people I’ll be competing with.”

She said it’s given her a ‘massive confidence boost’ and wants to show girls everywhere they can enter a pageant if they want to.

Torah said, “I love the fact that I get to meet new people and express myself and be proud of myself. I don’t know what this experience will bring for me in the future, but I hope it will open my world up to new opportunities and experiences.”

Amanda Salmon, Torah’s mum, said, “Lockdown brought lots of challenges for all households with children, but in particular it was extremely detrimental for the secondary school pupils.

“These years were when they should have been building their confidence and social skills. Instead they were isolated and their development was stunted to such a degree that when they were allowed back out we were starting this part of their lives again but with such a small window of time. Every child has come out struggling with varying degrees of issues and challenges as a direct result of covid.

“Torah in particular lost all of her confidence; she found socialising and being part of a community particularly difficult. When she first mentioned the pageant I didn’t take a lot of notice, I thought it was another fad that would disappear as quickly as it came.

“But to my shock and great pride Torah did all of this with very little input from me and I am now supporting her all the way to Manchester. I am a very proud mum.”

Tash Haggart, head of Year 10 for St Catherine’s College, said, “At St Catherine’s College, we encourage our students to be ambitious, hardworking, resilient, and responsible. Torah is a student who demonstrates these values. We are certain that Torah will be successful in all of her future endeavours.”

To keep up with Torah’s journey check out her Instagram account: Missteenpageantgirleastsussex