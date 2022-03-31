Eastbourne students scoop top prizes in photography competition

Students from St Catherine’s College in Priory Road have won prizes in the Rotary District Young Photographer Competition.

Alan Langley, from the Rotary Club of Eastbourne, said, “This is the first time the Rotary Club of Eastbourne has participated in the competition, certainly in the 16 years I have been in Rotary.

“We want the other schools and colleges in Eastbourne to be eager to participate in our competition next year.”

Grant Saunders (left) and Brian O’Neil (right) present the students with their prizes. Photo by Christina Bawden. SUS-220331-093032001

The competition was sponsored by one of the rotary business partners, Grant Saunders of Stephen Rimmer LLP. Grant presented the students with their prizes – Amazon vouchers – on Wednesday (March 30) alongside president of the Rotary Club of Eastbourne, Brian O’Neil.

Christina Bawden, head of art and photography at St Catherine’s College, said when she saw the competition theme – Colours of Nature – it married up perfectly with a homework assignment already set to students, so she picked the best pieces to enter into the competition.

She said, “It’s absolutely fantastic to have four winners and runners-up.”

Connor Dain, 15, came first in the senior category, with 16-year-old Emily Parkes coming second.

Photo by Connor Dain. SUS-220331-092832001

Connor’s winning entry will now be entered into the Rotary National Young Photographer Competition.

He said, “I had a couple of nice photos sitting round doing nothing so I thought I’d enter them. This is just a hobby for me but I like being able to capture a moment and make it look as good as possible.

“My entry was underwater in Menorca – fish were all around me and I set up a tripod on the seabed. I knew it was one of the best photos I’ve ever taken. I was shocked because I didn’t even know there was a national round.”

Christina said, “We’re really proud of Connor getting to nationals and can’t wait to hear the results of that.”

Unfortunately Emily was off with covid when the prizes were presented.

However, when asked about her piece, she said, “The orange colour is not as bright as the red or yellow but still stands out and gives a sense of warmth. The purple stands out because I love the colour lilac. It could represent calmness, peace and richness.

For the intermediate category, 12-year-old Lucy Coombes came first and Caleb Eyre, 11, came second.

Lucy said, “I love taking photos and editing them and playing around. I’ve been into it since I was seven – I started taking photos with my ipad when I went on camping trips with my family and friends.

“I just starting taking photos of random things and then really enjoyed it so carried on. My entry was a willow tree over a lake. These photos show how just a lake and a willow tree can be as beautiful and colourful as the brightest rainbow. Nature is not boring, it’s amazing.”

Caleb said, “I have liked photography for a couple of years. I mostly take photos of flowers and birds – my entry was of flowers near my house.

“I got a professional camera for my birthday and have been practising taking close up shots with the macro lens over the past year.

“At the moment it’s just a hobby but I really enjoy it. I find it very calming to go outside and take photos of nature.”