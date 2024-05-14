Esports students triumph at Williams F1 HQ

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Sussex College's Esports students embarked on an exciting journey to Williams F1 HQ to participate in the Student Racing League competition, ultimately securing victory in the Split 3 Season Championship.

Early this academic year a Formula 1 Esports team was formed between students from East Sussex College and Sunderland College. The team included Jayden Brunsdon from East Sussex College and Lucas Hull from Sunderland college, driving for team McLaren and the final race circuit was Silverstone.

Despite missing the inaugural race of the season, they managed to stay top 3 through the year heading into the season finale which was held at the world famous Williams F1 Headquarters in Oxfordshire. What an inspiring place to hold a final!

The team encountered major drama in getting to the race, when ESC’s Esports team driver Jayden sustained a blowout due to a pothole on route to Oxford and he had to make the remaining journey by train. This meant he missed practice and qualifying, turning up mid race; fortunately his team driver Lucas Hull secured pole position and held on for the rest of the race.

Jayden subsequently made his way up through the pack and between them they secured first team place for the season and won the Split 3 championship. The race was streamed on Williams Esports Twitch account for the world to watch.

Ian Golledge, Deputy Head of Curriculum for Creative and Digital, said, “Participating in esports tournaments offers numerous benefits, both for students and the educational community. Esports tournaments bring together students from different backgrounds, allowing them to form friendships and friendly rivalries. And in this case, links with students from different colleges. Tournaments such as this one raised awareness about career opportunities in the gaming industry and in this case the opportunities available at Williams."

Ian added, “Shy and less confident students often come out of their shells during esports tournaments, and this was definitely the case with our team, and remember, esports tournaments not only enhance gaming skills but also contribute to personal growth, teamwork, and career exploration. Congratulations to our students on their victory in the F1 esports season! Our thanks go to Will Green, Esports Community Manager, and his team, who were very welcoming and informative.”