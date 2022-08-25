GCSE results at Davison High School for Girls in Worthing reflect high standards of the past

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Keating, headteacher, gave a number of highlights:

• 86 per cent of students achieved a standard pass in English Language

• 77 per cent of students achieved a standard pass in mathematics

Davison High School head teacher Chris Keating

• 75 per cent achieved standard passes (grades 9-4) in both English and mathematics

• 60 per cent achieved strong passes (grades 9-5) in English and mathematics

• 77 students - 30 per cent of the cohort - achieved five or more GCSEs at grade 7 or above

• 12 students achieved at least five grade 9s, the highest grade possible

Mr Keating said: "I would like to congratulate our students on achieving excellent results. They have worked extremely hard and shown such resilience in overcoming the many hurdles that they were faced with.

"I am delighted to see that their collective effort has paid such dividends. I wish this incredibly talented and enthusiastic year group the very best of luck in their future studies. I have no doubt that they will continue to achieve great things as they move forward.

"My sincere thanks go to our staff, governors and the students’ families for all the help, support and encouragement they have given over many years."

Sarah Binney, assistant headteacher and head of KS4, said: "I am so proud of our year 11 students. They truly deserve these wonderful outcomes in view of all that they have endured throughout their GCSE studies. I wish them all the best of luck for the future.

"A special mention must go to the following seven students who achieved seven or more grade 9 GCSE grades, Lilah Peace, Alba Braham, Matilda Phipps, Daisy Guiver-Bristow, Lena Nicholas, Abigail Clay and Cerys West.