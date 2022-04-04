Government figures visit East Sussex College in Eastbourne

Caroline Ansell and Minister for Higher and Further Education Michelle Donelan went to see the positive impact of vocations courses at the college campus in Cross Levels Way on March 24.

Both politicians met with local students, tutors and college leaders to see first-hand government investment in further education and T level curriculum development at the college.

T levels are an alternative to A levels, apprenticeships and other 16-19 courses – T levels focus on vocational skills.

Mrs Ansell said, “I felt very proud of all the college has achieved and the focus and ambition the students showed was super impressive.

“It was really nice that our visit landed on the college’s open day. It was fantastic to see such high energy about the place and so many school students and parents taking in all the post-16 courses and opportunities on offer in Eastbourne.

“I made a return visit that evening as a parent myself. Thank you to the minister for coming to visit. I know she was impressed with the college, its students, facilities and staff.”

Ms Donelan said, “Real levelling up is about making sure everyone can get the skills needed for good jobs and T levels are an ever-growing part of our skills revolution.

“East Sussex College Group were one of the original 2020 T level providers and it was fantastic to see first-hand the blueprint for success that the college has impressively developed.

“When speaking with students from the college’s Eastbourne campus, their passion for their T level studies was abundantly clear. T levels have provided them with an invaluable stepping stone to go forward and explore a range of opportunities in life, whether this be in skilled employment or indeed in higher and further education.

“That is exactly why it is our mission is to make T levels as famous as A levels.”

College principal Rebecca Conroy said, “It was a pleasure to welcome Minister Donelan to our Eastbourne college campus.

“It means so much to the teams involved and the students to receive such a visit. Our T level students were very keen present their project work and share their wide ranging course experiences, in particular the innovative decarbonisation training centre project in partnership with OHM energy.”