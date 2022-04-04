Eastbourne’s ‘Death Cafe’ returns

Eastbourne’s ‘Death Cafe’ has returned after being put on hold because of the pandemic.
The ‘Death Cafe’ is returning today (Monday, April 4) from 6.30pm–8.15pm in Dom Restaurant and Pizzeria, Grove Road.
The meetings, which allow people to gather and discuss death, are set to be held in Eastbourne on the first Monday of every other month.
A spokesperson from the group, which offers 13,930 ‘Death Cafes’ across 81 countries, said, “Our objective is to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives.
“A ‘Death Cafe’ is a group-directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes.
“It is a discussion group rather than a grief support or counselling session.”
The non-profit group said it has no intention of leading people to any conclusion, product or course of action.
A spokesperson from the Eastbourne branch said, “[It’s a] free event with food and drink available to purchase on site. All mortals welcome.”
