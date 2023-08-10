In Pictures: Crawley primary school children ‘put through their paces’ by military veterans

Hundreds of Children from Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School have been put through their paces by a team of military veterans at Forces Fitness Ltd.

The team at Forces Fitness had a brilliant two days in West Sussex delivering their Health and Well-being workshops. The sessions were delivered to the whole school from reception to year 6.

The team had some amazing feedback and the children worked really hard in teams to overcome the challenges, communicated well, learned top tips on healthy living and had some brilliant fun working in teams.

Managing Director of Forces Fitness, Sean Molino BCA said: "We had a fantastic two delivering to the whole school, so glad the learners enjoyed and has so much fun during the sessions whilst learning some really valuable life lessons around health and well-being and it was great to see them working together to overcome challenges with huge smiles on their faces.

“It was a real pleasure to deliver these sessions in a great school, huge thanks to our team of Instructors who continue to make memorable experiences for our future generation! The children, teachers and school staff really enjoyed us delivering and we hope to work with them again during 2022 – 2023.”

