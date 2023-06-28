New ‘modern state-of-the-art sports hall’ opens at Eastbourne school

A new ‘modern state-of-the-art sports hall’ has opened at a school in Eastbourne and the site will be available to others, including local charities and schools, for non-profit-making purposes.

The new facility at St Catherine’s College in Priory Road includes a four-court sports hall and will be finished with fitness studios and changing rooms.

The ’stunning new venue’ hall has been opened by The Lord Bishop of Chichester The Right Reverend Martin Warner and The Bishop of Montego Bay The Right Reverend Leon Paul Golding. The occasion also commemorated the 75th anniversary of the first arrival of the Empire Windrush in the UK.

The Right Reverend Leon Paul Golding is the son of Windrush migrants and talked to 400 pupils about the challenges of growing up in London in the 1950s, according to the school.

The new facility at St Catherine’s College in Priory Road, Eastbourne. Picture from St Catherine’s College

St Catherine’s College’s headteacher Nigel Jewell said: “Our students were moved greatly by The Right Reverend Leon Paul Golding’s account of life in London and the horrendous racism that he and his friends and family were routinely subjected to. The poignancy of his words will remain with our school community for many years to come.”

He added: “It was a very special day for St Catherine’s College, perhaps even a defining moment in the history of the school.

“The school has always had a strong reputation for success on the sports field, despite the limitations of the old facilities, so it’s tempting to imagine what even greater sporting accolades can be achieved by our students in the future!”

