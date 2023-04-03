Seahaven Academy’s new opening times could affect student’s who travel to school by bus.

The change is due to the Department of Education requiring a minimum of 32.5 school hours per week, and has meant that the school has had to extend their week by 50 minutes, opening 45 minutes later at 8:45am and closing 55 minutes later at 3:15pm.

The school have liaised with Compass Travel and Brighton and Hove Bus Company who confirmed that the students will need to go to a local bus stop to catch the regularly scheduled bus service, every 10 minutes. However, the buses will no longer be coming onto the school site from September 2023.

Seahaven Academy

The school has begun a consultation process for students, prospective students, parents and staff to provide feedback. They say the plans will benefit working parents, and that a later start to the day is widely accepted to be beneficial for teenager’s productivity.

A spokesperson for the Academy said: “We are proposing to extend our school day which will involve a later start and end time for students as we believe that this will benefit our students ability to learn and make the most of their time at school. The proposed time changes are proving to be popular with many students and parents.

“Unfortunately, our bus company does not currently believe it will be able to serve our new requirements so students will, instead, travel on the regular public timetabled service and use the Upper Valley/The Fairway stop nearest the school. Whilst this would work well, we are also looking to see if other options are available.”

