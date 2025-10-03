Schools in Worthing, Horsham and Chichester could be used to increase the number of places for children with additional needs in West Sussex

Three more schools in West Sussex have been identified as possible sites to increase the number of places for children with additional needs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex County Council revealed last month that consultations are open on the proposals to create a new Specialist Support Centre (SSC) at Buckingham Park School in Shoreham-by-Sea, and the provision of additional places at Palatine Primary School – by using the former Lyndhurst Infant School site in Worthing.

And now, fresh proposals are to ‘include the use of satellite sites’ to expand the capacity at Oak Grove College in Worthing and Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School in Horsham. A public consultation is also now open on the council’s proposed expansion of St Anthony’s School in Chichester, by using the site vacated by Jessie Younghusband Primary School – following its move to a new location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People can have their say on proposals by the county council to create 170 additional school places across West Sussex for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND),” a county council spokesperson said.

The proposal for Oak Grove College in Worthing involves the use of The Pines, a former county council adult services property in Faraday Close, Durrington, to ‘create up to 60 additional specialist school places’. Photo: Google Street View

"The proposals at three special schools across the county are part of West Sussex County Council’s ongoing commitment to ensuring children, young people and families with SEND are given the support they need to thrive.”

Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children, young people and learning, said the demand for specialist education in West Sussex is ‘increasing and is much higher than the national average’.

She added: “We have plans in place to meet these challenges and we remain committed to helping children and young people with SEND to fulfil their potential in line with Our Council Plan priorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our education teams are working hard to increase SEND support in our mainstream schools. However, we know that some children need the specialised support that only a special school can provide. That is why we are also looking at options to increase the number of places available at some of our special schools by making best use of the resources available to us.

The public are invited to have their say on the council’s proposal to provide an additional 50 special school places by expanding St Anthony’s School in Chichester. Photo: Google Street View

“Responses to the consultations will help us to understand the potential impact of these proposals and will inform the decisions on future provision at Oak Grove College, Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School and St Anthony’s School.”

Oak Grove College satellite site proposals

The proposal for Oak Grove College in Worthing involves the use of The Pines, a former county council adult services property in Faraday Close, Durrington, to ‘create up to 60 additional specialist school places’.

"This would increase Oak Grove College’s number of planned places from 278 to 338, with the number increasing gradually over several years,” the council explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county council is asking for feedback on proposals to create 60 additional specialist school places at Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School in Horsham, by creating satellite provision at Arun House, a vacant building on Hurst Road, which is owned by Horsham District Council. Photo: Google Street View

"The proposals also include the replacement of a modular classroom currently used by the school, but which is placed on an adjacent county council site.”

Find out more and take part at: https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/proposals-to-expand-oak-grove-college

Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee satellite site proposals

The county council is asking for feedback on proposals to create 60 additional specialist school places at Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School in Horsham, by creating satellite provision at Arun House, a vacant building on Hurst Road, which is owned by Horsham District Council.

The council said: “The extra places would increase the school’s specialist provision for children and young people aged two to 19 from 120 to 180 places, with the number increasing gradually over several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal also includes 10 places for post-19 pupils, which are anticipated to become available in several years’ time.”

Find out more and take part at: https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/qeii-satellite

St Anthony’s School expansion proposals

Finally, the public are invited to have their say on the council’s proposal to provide an additional 50 special school places by expanding St Anthony’s School in Chichester.

It is proposed that St Anthony’s School can use the vacant building that was previously occupied by Jessie Younghusband School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county council explained: “St Anthony’s is a special school offering SEND provision for children and young people with moderate learning difficulties aged between 4 and 16. There is a need to increase the number of places at the school to meet rising demand.

"St Anthony’s expansion into these school buildings would increase the school’s planned place numbers from 248 to 298.”

Find out more and take part at: https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/expansion-of-st-anthonys-school

The deadline for responses, for all three proposals, is November 6.