South Downs school helps boost families’ mental health

Windlesham House Prep School in Washington has started ‘parent workshops’ which stage a range of activities including swimming, tennis and netball clubs, yoga and a parent school choir which meets regularly.

The school has also opened an onsite coffee shop during drop off and pick up times - all designed to engender a feeling of community and support mental wellness.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headmaster Ben Evans said: “We are constantly bombarded with information and statistics around pupil wellbeing and the strain on the mental health of young people today.

A parent coffee morning at Windlesham House School

“While this is a very real and concerning issue, there is far less reporting around parent wellbeing and how this can add to the anxiety children face.

“What many schools fail to recognise is the wellbeing and mental health of parents, even though this has a direct result and impact on their pupils.”

He said parents had been under huge strain mentally and financially over the last couple of years and that the parenting workshops had allowed the school to explain how it manages child development and how parents can support its work, while providing continuity between home and school.

“Teaching and learning workshops give parents the opportunity to see how we teach during periods of lockdown and blended learning.

A parent sports event at Windlesham House School

“Many of our parents are far more invested and aware of how their children learn, and the progress they are making.

“Parents should feel that their school cares about them and that they are always welcome onsite.

“The pandemic has shown us the importance of a cohesive community and it is vital that we continue to build on this.”

Windlesham House is an independent day and boarding prep school for boys and girls aged 4-13.