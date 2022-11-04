Sussex and Surrey ‘institute of technology’ takes another step forward

The final paperwork for the project, which is being led by CCG in partnership with the University of Sussex, University of Brighton and North East Surrey College of Technology (Nescot), has been signed by all partners and has now been officially named the 'Sussex & Surrey Institute of Technology.’

The project now moves into what is called the ‘pre-operational’ stage. This means the green light has been given for contractors to be selected for the new building at Crawley College and work will start to ready the opening of the Institute of Technology by October 2024, although provision in other facilities will start in 2023.

The Sussex & Surrey Institute of Technology (IoT) will include a new state-of-the-art centre at Crawley College, housing engineering and digital ‘Learning Factories’. Specialist satellites will also open at locations across the region, including an information and communications technology specialism at Nescot.

The IoT has received more than £14million investment from the Government and will create cutting-edge facilities for higher technical education with a focus on digital and sustainable technologies. The aim is to widen participation into Higher Education and provide a pipeline of talent for local and regional employers.

Chief executive of CCG, Andrew Green said: “The IoT will provide a vital opportunity for all of our communities, across Sussex, Surrey and Brighton & Hove, and it will give them access to an innovative and leading skills curriculum which will champion social mobility.”

Vice-Chancellor of University of Brighton, Professor Debra Humphris said: “The Institute will provide new pathways for learners from all ages and backgrounds to progress into higher education, expanding their knowledge and developing valuable new skills that we know are in demand from local employers.”

IoTs form a key part of the Government’s policy to increase higher technical education across the country, as it aims to encourage more people to continue studying as well as attracting people of all ages to upskill or retrain.

