Welcome to the online version of our Guide to Education, a special publication which highlights some of the best the area has to offer in terms of schools and colleges.

Sussex is home to hundreds of primary and secondary schools, many of which boast rich and interesting heritages having been around for centuries. Others enjoying success are much newer, having been formed by mergers or created as stand-alone schools because of local need.

The education sector in the area stands as a vibrant and diverse landscape, playing a pivotal role in shaping the futures of countless young people and contributing significantly to the regional economy.

One of the defining characteristics of education in this region is its commitment to both academic excellence and practical, skills-based learning. Schools and colleges consistently achieve strong GCSE and A-level results, with many institutions boasting impressive progression rates to top universities.

Parents of children who have just started in year six have decisions to make soon, with secondary school applications now open for September, 2026.

Schools have begun holding open days and mornings, offering the opportunity for people to visit schools before making their applications.

The deadline for applications for secondary school places in West Sussex in 2026 is at 11.59pm on October 31, and more information about the process can be found on West Sussex County Council’s website.

